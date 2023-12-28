Gold Climbs for Fifth Day as Treasuries Rally on Rate Cut Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced for a fifth day, the longest run of gains since the end of November, after strong demand for Treasuries signaled investors are confident the Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy next year.

US bonds rallied Wednesday, dragging down yields to levels not seen in months, on growing expectations that inflation will keep decelerating to a level low enough to coax the Fed into soon slashing interest rates. Global bonds are on track to post the biggest two-month gain on record.

Swaps markets are pricing in about an 85% chance of a cut by March. Lower yields and rates are usually bullish for non-interest bearing assets like gold.

The precious metal is up about 14% in 2023, on track for its first annual increase in three years. Bullion hit a record $2,135.39 an ounce in early December

Gold climbed 0.3% to $2,084.55 an ounce as of 2:32 p.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, after declining 0.4% in the previous session. The gauge has dropped for five straight days.

Silver and palladium increased, while platinum was steady

