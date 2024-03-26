Gold Holds Near Record High Ahead of US Inflation Data Release
(Bloomberg) -- Gold held Monday’s gain as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data, which may provide traders with a firmer view on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 Million
Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest People
After Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest Deduction
Boeing CEO to Step Down in Overhaul Sparked by Safety Crisis
The core personal consumption expenditures index, to drop on Good Friday, is expected to show inflation probably remained uncomfortably high in February. That could hinder plans by US policymakers to implement three interest rate cuts this year. Lower borrowing costs typically benefit the precious metal, which doesn’t yield interest.
Swaps markets trimmed wagers for a rate reduction in June to 65% from 69% late last week, after Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Monday reiterated his expectation for just one cut this year. Still, gold remains near an all-time high amid building momentum surrounding the central bank’s long-awaited pivot to monetary easing.
Meanwhile, bullion saw some support from a slightly weaker US dollar, which snapped a two-day rally after the People’s Bank of China on Monday set a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the yuan
Spot gold was steady at $2,172.97 an ounce as of 8:15 a.m. in Singapore, after gaining 0.5% on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver and platinum were little changed, while palladium edged up
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Hong Kong’s Elderly Increasingly Opt to Retire in Mainland China
Weight-Loss-Drug Users Pay Up for Help Ditching the Pricey Meds
Magnificent Seven? It’s More Like the Blazing Two and Tepid Five
Wall Street and Silicon Valley Elites Are Warming Up to Trump
Business Schools Still Lag on Diversity, Despite Stated Goals
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.