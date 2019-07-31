Gold Investors Up the Ante Before Critical Fed Decision on Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Gold investors are positioning for further gains in the lead up to the Federal Reserve’s first expected cut to interest rates in more than a decade.

Holdings in bullion-backed ETFs rose 4.8 tons to 2,350.1 tons, the highest since April 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg on Tuesday. In silver, the combined volume of calls and puts has surged above 220,000 contracts this month, on course for the highest since November 2010, a sign of greater speculative interest in the metal.

Spot bullion was steady at $1,430.75 an ounce at 12:04 p.m. in London. Silver slipped 0.6% to $16.4685.

Gold may be poised for a breakout year, with prices on course for a third monthly gain, as investors anticipate rate cuts from the Fed as growth slows and trade-war frictions bite. Bullion has also drawn investor interest as other risks mount, with tensions rising in Europe over Brexit, and in the Persian Gulf between Iran and western nations. Adding to signals of an economic slowdown, data from China Wednesday showed manufacturing in shrank again in July.

“Gold will look for direction in the tone of the Fed chief’s rhetoric,” Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., said in a note.

More-dovish statements “could lead to a weaker dollar and a higher price for gold, but neutral-to-hawkish comments on the economy could lead to a rebound in the dollar, putting downward pressure on the metal,” he said.

President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the Fed on Tuesday, demanding a “large cut” in rates to support the economy. He also hit out at China for what he said is its unwillingness to buy American farm products as the two nations resumed trade talks.

In other precious metals, platinum gained 0.2% on Wednesday while palladium rose 1%.

