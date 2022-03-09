U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.50
    +10.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,718.00
    +116.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,293.00
    +26.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.60
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.88
    +1.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.90
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8900
    +0.2260 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.98
    +622.54 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.92
    +14.42 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,937.26
    +146.31 (+0.59%)
     

Gold Line Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing Which Includes Sprott Strategic Investor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLLZF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (Frankfurt: 4UZ) (WKN: A2QGWC) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated January 31, 2022 which detailed the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company will not be proceeding with a second tranche and has now closed the Private Placement with a total of $4,100,000 of the previously announced $4,500,000 upsized maximum amount. Certain members of the Sprott group of companies acted as finders in the Private Placement with respect to the sale of 18,750,000 Units, or $3,000,000, representing 67% of the gross proceeds.

Gold Line Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Line Resources Ltd.)
Gold Line Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Line Resources Ltd.)

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used to complete Phase 2 of the Company's reconnaissance drilling program at its Paubäcken property, situated in the Gold Line Mineral Belt in Sweden, and for general working capital purposes.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 25,625,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $4,100,000. Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with closing of the Private Placement, the Company confirms that it has paid $200,952 and issued 1,255,953 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to the previously-mentioned finders under the Private Placement in consideration for introducing subscribers to the Private Placement. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.16 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance for one common share in the capital of the Company.

Two insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement and acquired an aggregate of 1,250,000 Units. The purchase constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuances are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as they are distributions of securities for cash and the fair market value of the Units issued to, and the consideration paid by, the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders were created, nor any change of control occurred, as a result of the Private Placement.

Readers should no longer rely on the previously announced closing figures of the Private Placement and the figures listed above should be taken as final. All securities issued and issuable under the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period expiring June 1, 2022.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Fennoscandia. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,
Adam Cegielski
CEO & Director

FOLLOW US:

Website: https://www.goldlineresources.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold-Line-Resources
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GLDL_Resources
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gold_line_resources/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-line-resources-ltd

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c2991.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, according to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach, a historic level that he said underscores the need for the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy even amid fresh uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Upd

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • IBM's Recent Spinoff Brings It to Undervalued Territory

    The company divested a lower-growth and lower-margin segment

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.