Gold Line Resources Announces AGM Results and New Directors

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 23, 2022.  The Company elected five directors to its board, re-electing Toby Pierce and Adam Cegielski and three new directors, namely, Greg McCunn, Benjamin Gelber and Robert Leckie.

Mr Greg McCunn is a senior mining executive with broad experience as a board member of publicly traded companies listed on both the TSX and NYSE.  He has thirty years of experience in the mining industry including over thirteen years in CFO and CEO roles.  In the past he has held management positions in finance, operations, corporate development and research and development.  He has raised over $600 million in equity/debt from the Canadian and US capital markets and completed over $1 billion in merger and acquisition transactions for various junior mining companies in both precious and base metals.

Mr. Benjamin Gelber, VP Exploration is a professional geologist with over 17 years industry experience specializing in orogenic gold systems, garnering a deep understanding of geological and structural controls on mineralization in orogenic systems at all scales, including developing and managing large and complex district to camp scale exploration programs. He was previously with Barrick Gold Corporation as Exploration Manager, Guyana. Prior to Barrick, Benjamin held the positions of Generative Exploration Manager, and Group Geology Manager with Asanko Gold Inc., now named Galiano Gold Inc.

Mr. Robert Leckie is currently a Vice President of Dundee Corporation and CEO of Agrimarine Holdings. He has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets and has previously been a Vice President at Dundee Resources where he was responsible for identifying, developing, and overseeing investment opportunities. He was also a Co-Managing Director of Dundee Acquisition, the first special purpose acquisition corporation ("SPAC") created in Canada, a Founding board member Nova Royalty Corp, and a board member of Reunion Gold, Magna Terra Minerals, and Cathedra Bitcoin. Mr. Leckie is a co-founder and director of Somerset Energy Partners, Valkyrie Oil Trucking Corp., and South Viking Energy Corp.

The Company would like to thank Dr. Eric Jensen and Mr. Joel Shacker for their contributions.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company, approval of the Company's stock option plan, and the approval of the repricing of Insider stock options.

ABOUT GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in two of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to their strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of gold exploration projects in Sweden and Finland. In Sweden projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden, and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in southwest Sweden. In Finland Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in northern Finland.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GOLD LINE RESOURCES

"Adam Cegielski"

Adam Cegielski
CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that exploration and development activities will not be completed as planned; that the results of exploration and development activities will not be as anticipated. Gold Line may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Gold Line's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Gold Line's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Gold Line undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

