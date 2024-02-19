Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,024.00
    +4.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,717.00
    +20.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,781.25
    +37.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -0.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.40
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.30 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.24
    +0.23 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2620
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9790
    -0.1960 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,015.82
    +374.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,711.71
    +114.18 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,412.49
    -74.75 (-0.19%)
     

Gold Miner Polymetal to Sell Russian Unit For $3.7 Billion

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold miner Polymetal International Plc will sell its sanctioned Russian unit in a deal worth a total of nearly $3.7 billion, the Kazakhstan-registered firm said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The business will be sold to Russian firm Mangazeya Plus with completion marked for end-March, Polymetal said. The sale was backed by the Omani government-owned fund that became a major Polymetal shareholder in January.

Polymetal, which also has assets in Kazakhstan, re-domiciled from Jersey to the Kazakh capital, Astana last year.

The disposal of the Russian unit, which was added to the US sanctions list in May last year, was a condition for being listed in Kazakhstan, Polymetal’s Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Nesis said earlier this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement