Gold Miners Are ‘Laughing’ Through the Best Rally in a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- December’s cheer is carrying into 2019 for gold-mining companies.

A gauge of mining shares is extending gains after its best December since the financial crisis as investors flee to haven assets amid a slump in the broader equities market and a U.S government shutdown. The BI Global Senior Gold Valuation Peers jumped as much as 1.6 percent Thursday to the highest since May, with bullion set for a sixth straight advance.

‘‘The yellow metal is in demand due to the fact that almost everyone is looking for safe-haven assets,’’ Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets U.K. Ltd., said by email. “Gold miners are laughing all the way because the entire landscape has become more attractive.”

Volatility in equities, concern about a broadening U.S.-China trade conflict and a softening dollar have underpinned a rally in bullion. The trade showdown is starting to have an impact on economic activity, after Apple Inc. issued a warning on its outlook and factory data weakened.

Bullion for immediate delivery rose 0.4 percent to $1,289.58 an ounce at 10:47 a.m. in New York, after touching the highest since mid-June. In December, the BI miners index jumped 12 percent, the most for that month since 2008. Harmony Gold Mining Co. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. paced gains on Thursday.

Investors seeking havens have also been buying silver. The white metal touched the highest since July on Thursday.

“Looks like silver has gained momentum because of gold,” Aslam said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Caleb Mutua in New York at dmutua@bloomberg.net;Marvin G. Perez in New York at mperez71@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Luzi Ann Javier at ljavier@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter, Margot Habiby

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.