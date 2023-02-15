Gold Pecker - The Ultimate Forex Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping

JARKATA, Indonesia, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Pecker, the innovative Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping gold, is proud to announce its 5th version update. This powerful trading tool is the result of years of research and development, and is designed to help traders maximize their profits by taking advantage of the fast-paced nature of gold trading. With the latest update, it now comes with its very own News Filter and improved algorithm to further maximize traders' profitability.

Gold Pecker Version 5.0 - NEW & improved algorithm with a built-in News Filter. Dedicated EA for scalping Gold, XAUUSD. (PRNewsfoto/Fomatic Technology Sdn Bhd)

This EA is powered by a highly sophisticated trading algorithm that utilizes real-time market data and advanced technical analysis to identify profitable trades. It is designed to work with the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform with highly-flexible settings, allowing traders to tailor the software to their individual trading needs.

One of the key features of Gold Pecker is its ability to analyse market trends and conditions in real-time, and adjust its trading strategies accordingly. This ensures that the EA is always operating at maximum efficiency, and is able to take advantage of even the slightest market movements. With the aid of the latest built-in News Filter, trading risk and drawdown can be further minimized. It allows the EA to trade at a less volatile time by filtering the news based on the setting's impact level.

Gold Pecker is also user-friendly even to those who are new to Forex. It comes with a comprehensive guide, and a dedicated team of customer support is available to assist you 24/7. This makes it easy for traders of all levels of experience to get started and start making money from their gold trades.

"We are extremely excited to launch Gold Pecker version 5, and believe that it has the potential to revolutionize the world of Forex trading," said CEO of Gold Pecker. "We are confident that traders of all levels will find Gold Pecker to be a powerful and effective tool for maximizing their profits in the gold market."

For more information about Gold Pecker, kindly visit www.goldpecker.com.

