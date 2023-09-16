Gold-plated pensions drive early retirement among police officers

police officers

Gold-plated public sector pensions are driving early retirement among senior police officers, official data shows.

A fifth of all senior police officers aged 50-54 retired in 2021, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which was the largest share of any profession in the country.

Among more junior police officers, analysis of ONS data found that 14.5pc of those aged 50-54 also stopped work in 2021, which was the second-highest share of any job cohort in the country.

The ONS said pensions could be fuelling the high proportion of officers quitting the force, noting changes made by the Home Office to the police pension scheme in 2015.

Historically, police pensions were designed so that police officers could retire at 50, due to the physical nature of the job.

However, the change in 2015 extended this age to 60. It also meant that previously accrued pension savings were protected while future contributions were reduced.

Steve Webb, former Pensions Minister and partner at LCP consultants, said the reforms meant older police officers approaching retirement age suddenly had less incentive to keep working because they would be making smaller contributions to their pots.

“The key thing is that the police and armed forces used to build up pensions very, very quickly because they were only expected to work for 30 years in a demanding job,” Mr Webb said.

“It’s a really fat pension. You only retire early if you can afford to do it. And if you think you can live off that pension, that tells you how big they are.

“If you have spent your life as a police officer, you might think well now I’m building up something much less attractive if I go on working. That’s a disincentive.”

The changes in 2015 also mean younger police officers will not be able to afford to retire so early because they will not build up their pots so quickly, Mr Webb said.

Earlier this year, police leaders warned of a “recruitment and retention crisis” after figures from the Home Office showed a record number of officers quit the force in the year to March.

The force has been plagued by real-term budget cuts which have seen 600 of 900 police stations in England close since 2010.

