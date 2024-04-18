Gold Prices Hit Fresh Highs: How Does It Impact USD?

Gold prices reached record highs on April 12, 2024, as growing economic tensions fuel worries about exacerbating macroeconomic headwinds. The precious metal's value surged to over $2,400 per ounce, cementing its popularity as a safe-haven asset.

"I think it's a really exciting moment in gold," Joseph Cavatoni, market strategist at the World Gold Council, said, "What's really driving it is, I think, many market speculators really getting that confidence and comfort [in] the Fed cuts."

Central banks around the world have been fervently stocking up on gold to diversify their reserves, citing geopolitical risks, domestic inflation concerns and the weakening of the U.S. dollar.

As investors navigate uncertain terrain, the allure of gold as a safe haven persists, while the resilience of the dollar underscores its enduring dominance in the currency markets.

Worrying Inflation Data

While expectations regarding a possible rate cut boosted the allure of gold, recent data revealed that elevated price levels have drastically changed market trends.

The latest data from the Census Bureau reveals a 0.7% increase in retail sales for the month, significantly outpacing the Dow Jones consensus forecast of a 0.3% rise.

The Labor Department’s report last week unveiled a 0.4% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, sending shivers down the spines of analysts who had hoped for a more subdued figure. With inflation clocking in at a brisk 3.5% annual rate for the month, it’s clear that consumers are grappling with rising prices.

"More recent data shows solid growth and continued strength in the labor market but also a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal," said Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, "The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence, and instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence."

Investors, who once anticipated six to seven rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, now find themselves in a state of flux. With each passing month bringing stubborn data, expectations have dwindled to just two cuts, leaving investors anxiously reevaluating their strategies.

“I’d love the Fed to be in a position to cut rates later this year," said Jason Furman, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, adding, "But the data is just not close to being there, at least yet.”

U.S. Dollar Remains Resilient

As the central bank is poised to delay rate cuts from June to September, the U.S. dollar's strength is expected to continue through the upcoming months.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 4.5%, while the U.S. Dollar Index has gained nearly 5% this year. Gold, typically considered a safe haven during economic turbulence, has pulled back amid a resilient greenback.

The Federal Reserve’s commitment to higher interest rates could further pressure non-yielding assets like gold as the cost of investing in them escalates.

However, as countries are expected to adopt a hawkish stance later this year, gold investments could be worthwhile.

“The environment is strong for gold’s performance and our research indicates that when the U.S. market experiences Fed rate cuts, the gold price has performed favorably with an average return of over 8% in the months following,” Cavatoni said.

Goldman Sachs revised its year-end gold price projection to $2,700 per ounce, up from the previous estimate of $2,300. The adjustment comes as the financial giant notes the ongoing bull market in gold, which appears unfazed by typical macroeconomic influences.

