Gold Pushes Higher on Expectations for Fed Rate Cuts Next Year
(Bloomberg) -- Gold ticked higher as the final week of the year got under way, with traders looking ahead to interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024 and a weaker US currency.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ethiopia Fails to Pay Coupon, Becoming Latest African Defaulter
Goldman’s Painful 2023 Lesson on China Forces Rethink of Emerging Markets
Stock Futures Rise, Dollar Weakens in Thin Trading: Markets Wrap
Bank of Russia Governor Says She Is Bracing for More Sanctions
Bullion is trading near a record high, heading for its first annual increase in three years, as data showing US price pressures easing reinforces expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2024.
A report last week showed the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation barely rose last month and — by one measure — even trailed the policymaker’s 2% target.
Swaps markets are now pricing in a more than 80% chance of a cut by March, which would be bullish for non-interest bearing assets like gold, though some central bank officials have pushed back on the prospect of early easing.
Gold rose 0.6% to $2,064.45 an ounce as of 6:33 a.m. London time, after climbing 1.7% last week. Bullion closed at a record $2,072.22 on Dec. 1. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was 0.1% lower. Silver and palladium gained, while platinum was steady.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Dermatologists Really Think About Those Anti-Aging Products
What the Oldest Lab Rodents Are Teaching Humans About Staying Young
One Man’s Longevity Obsession Now Includes Fountain-of-Youth Injections
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.