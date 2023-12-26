Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,813.50
    +8.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,793.00
    +53.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,021.25
    +41.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.80
    +7.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,072.70
    +3.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.78
    +0.75 (+5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2690
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3740
    +0.0650 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,684.71
    -504.55 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.59
    -22.32 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,697.51
    +2.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,305.85
    +51.82 (+0.16%)
     

Gold Pushes Higher on Expectations for Fed Rate Cuts Next Year

1
Jeff Sutherland
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold ticked higher as the final week of the year got under way, with traders looking ahead to interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024 and a weaker US currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion is trading near a record high, heading for its first annual increase in three years, as data showing US price pressures easing reinforces expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2024.

A report last week showed the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation barely rose last month and — by one measure — even trailed the policymaker’s 2% target.

Swaps markets are now pricing in a more than 80% chance of a cut by March, which would be bullish for non-interest bearing assets like gold, though some central bank officials have pushed back on the prospect of early easing.

Gold rose 0.6% to $2,064.45 an ounce as of 6:33 a.m. London time, after climbing 1.7% last week. Bullion closed at a record $2,072.22 on Dec. 1. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was 0.1% lower. Silver and palladium gained, while platinum was steady.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement