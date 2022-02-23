New Gold Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Operational Outlook And Updated Mineral Reserves And Mineral Resources

New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)

Achieves 2021 Updated Consolidated Guidance; Rainy River Mine Converts 569,000 Underground Gold Ounces to Mineral Reserves

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - February 23, 2022 – New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Company as of December 31, 2021, and provides its 2022 operational outlook. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these items (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 that are available on the Company's website at www.newgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this news release. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release and the MD&A for more information. Numbered note references throughout this news release are to endnotes which can be found at the end of this news release.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Total production for the fourth quarter was 111,574 gold equivalent 1 ("gold eq.") ounces (81,072 ounces of gold, 214,030 ounces of silver and 14.2 million pounds of copper). For the year, production was 418,933 gold eq. 1 ounces (286,921 ounces of gold, 867,961 ounces of silver and 61.7 million pounds of copper). The Company achieved the updated consolidated gold equivalent guidance range.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $912 per gold eq. ounce and $938 per gold eq. ounce for the year.

Total cash costs 2 for the quarter were $965 per gold eq. ounce and $991 per gold eq. ounce for the year, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $960 to $1,030 per gold eq. ounce.

All-in sustaining costs 2 for the quarter were $1,355 per gold eq. ounce and $1,463 per gold eq. ounce for the year, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $1,415 to $1,495 per gold eq. ounce.

Average realized gold price 2 was $1,798 per ounce and average realized copper price 2 was $4.37 per pound for the quarter. For the year, average realized gold price 2 was $1,798 per ounce and average realized copper price 2 was $4.24 per pound.

Cash generated from operations for the quarter was $106 million ($0.16 per share) and $324 million ($0.48 per share) for the year. Cash generated from operations for the quarter, before changes in non-cash operating working capital 2 , was $93 million ($0.14 per share) and $323 million ($0.47 per share) for the year.

Net earnings for the quarter were $151 million ($0.22 per share), and $141 million ($0.21 per share) for the year.

Adjusted net earnings 2 for the quarter were $25 million ($0.04 per share) and $83 million ($0.12 per share) for the year.

During the quarter, the Company closed the previously announced sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. for $300 million ( r e fer to the Company's December 13, 2021 and December 22, 2021 press releases ).

During the quarter, the Company amended its secured credit facility, extending the maturity date to December 2025 from October 2023 and increasing the maximum borrowing limit to $400 million from $350 million.

2021 year-end Mineral Reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold; Rainy River underground conversion fully offsets 2021 gold ounce depletion.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of $482 million and a strong liquidity position of $857 million.

Story continues

"While we had to navigate challenges throughout 2021, I am extremely proud of our resilient team and the way we ended the year," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "The fourth quarter delivered our strongest production quarter of the year, allowing us to meet our updated guidance. It was also our lowest quarter from a cost perspective, leading to our highest free cash flow quarter of the year. Adding to that, we exited the year on a strong note with the sale of the Blackwater gold stream. The value we have been able to crystallize through multiple Blackwater-related transactions since August 2020 has positioned our Company with a peer-leading balance sheet and the financial strength to execute on our strategy."

"Looking to 2022, our strategy remains focused on operational excellence and optimization at both assets. At Rainy River, we converted meaningful underground Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves resulting in a net increase to total gold reserves for New Gold. We continue to seek ways to further optimize the operation and reduce costs while we advance the development of the Intrepid underground zone, targeting initial production in the second half of the year. At New Afton, our priorities remain on advancing the B3 ramp-up and C-Zone development, exhausting the Lift 1 cave, including the recovery level zone, and completing commissioning of the in-pit tailings," added Mr. Adams.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue ($M) 202.6 198.9 745.5 643.4 Operating expenses ($M) 99.6 97.3 377.3 339.9 Net earnings (loss), per share ($) 0.22 (0.03) 0.21 (0.12) Adj. net earnings, per share ($)2 0.04 0.04 0.12 0.03 Operating cash flow, per share ($) 0.16 0.15 0.48 0.44 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)2 0.14 0.14 0.47 0.41

Revenues for the quarter were $203 million and $745 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase compared to the prior-year periods due to higher gold and copper prices, partially offset by lower sales volume.

Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, were higher than the prior-year periods due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and the prior year benefitting from the wage subsidy.

Net earnings for the quarter were $151 million ($0.22 per share) compared to a net loss for the prior-year period of $21 million ($0.03 per share). Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $141 million ($0.21 per share) compared to a net loss for the prior year of $79 million ($0.12 per share). The increase in net earnings compared to the prior-year periods were primarily due to higher revenue, the gain on the sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and lower finance costs, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses and an unrealized loss on the revaluation of certain investments.

Adjusted net earnings2 for the quarter were $25 million ($0.04 per share), a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher adjusted tax expense2. Adjusted net earnings2 for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $83 million ($0.12 per share), an increase compared to the prior year primarily due to higher revenue less cost of goods sold and lower finance costs.

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Gold eq. production (ounces)1 111,574 120,567 418,933 437,617 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1 109,214 122,139 402,449 428,370 Gold production (ounces) 81,072 83,096 286,921 293,139 Gold sold (ounces) 78,745 86,491 277,451 291,877 Copper production (Mlbs) 14.2 18.5 61.7 72.1 Copper sold (MIbs) 14.2 17.5 58.4 68.0 Gold revenue, per ounce 1,778 1,606 1,778 1,537 Copper revenue, per pound 4.07 3.14 3.97 2.67 Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,798 1,623 1,798 1,559 Average realized copper price, per pound2 4.37 3.34 4.24 2.86 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce 912 799 938 794 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2 965 841 991 840 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce 469 419 489 454 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 1,355 1,491 1,463 1,389 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 33.6 69.2 156.8 205.5 Growth capital ($M)2 26.9 42.7 101.7 89.4 Total capital and leases ($M) 60.5 111.9 258.5 294.9

Rainy River

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Gold eq. production (ounces)1 70,500 68,241 242,961 233,201 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1 68,380 72,279 237,061 235,416 Gold production (ounces) 68,356 66,734 234,469 228,919 Gold sold (ounces) 66,239 70,675 228,693 231,112 Gold revenue, per ounce 1,796 1,624 1,797 1,561 Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,796 1,624 1,797 1,561 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce 897 864 955 906 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2 897 864 955 906 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce 571 523 625 600 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 1,281 1,494 1,415 1,562 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 24.0 43.6 100.9 147.5 Growth capital ($M)2 2.3 2.8 11.6 3.1 Total capital and leases ($M) 26.3 46.5 112.5 150.6

Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine (Open Pit Mine only) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 150,767 158,556 149,630 129,775 Ore tonnes mined per day 35,681 36,256 52,917 33,885 Operating waste tonnes per day 65,643 71,124 88,216 62,348 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 49,442 51,176 8,497 33,542 Total waste tonnes per day 115,085 122,300 96,713 95,890 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 3.23 3.37 1.83 2.83 Tonnes milled per calendar day 26,301 25,349 25,245 24,492 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.80 0.82 0.89 1.03 Gold recovery (%) 89 87 89 92 Mill availability (%) 89 88 91 94 Gold production (ounces) 54,656 52,901 58,557 68,356 Gold eq. production (ounces)1 56,513 55,163 60,785 70,500

Fourth quarter gold eq. 1 production was 70,500 ounces (68,356 ounces of gold and 154,364 ounces of silver), an increase compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grade and gold recovery, partially offset by lower tonnes processed. For the year ended December 31, 2021, gold eq. 1 production was 242,961 ounces (guidance of 240,000 to 255,000 gold eq. 1 ounces) consisting of 234,469 ounces of gold (guidance of 235,000 to 250,000 ounces) and 611,433 ounces of silver. The increase over the prior year was due to higher tonnes processed, with the prior year including a two-week voluntary shutdown due to COVID-19. The Rainy River Mine achieved the low end of the updated gold equivalent guidance range.

Operating expenses and total cash costs 2 were $897 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, an increase over the prior-year period due to lower sales volumes and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar increased costs by $29 per gold eq. ounce in the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses and total cash costs 2 were $955 per gold eq. ounce, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $925 to $985 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, and the receipt of the wage subsidy in the prior year.

All-in sustaining costs 2 were $1,281 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend, partially offset by lower sales volumes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all-in sustaining costs 2 were $1,415 per gold eq. ounce, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $1,365 to $1,440 per gold eq. ounce. The decrease over the prior year was primarily due to higher sales volumes and lower sustaining capital spend.

Total capital and leases for the quarter were $26 million, including $24 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease 2 payments, including $11 million of capitalized mining costs, and $2 million related to growth capital 2 . Sustaining capital spend during the quarter primarily included the advancement of the annual tailings dam raise. Growth capital during the quarter was related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone which advanced 298 metres. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total capital and leases were $113 million, including $101 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease 2 payments, including $40 million of capitalized mining costs, and $12 million related to growth capital 2 .

Free cash flow 2 for the quarter was $36 million, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $46 million (net of a $27 million stream payment). The increase over the prior-year periods was due to an increase in revenue from higher metal prices and lower capital spend.

The open pit mine averaged 129,775 tonnes per day during the quarter, a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower drill utilization. Approximately 3.1 million ore tonnes and 8.8 million waste tonnes (including 3.1 million capitalized waste tonnes) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 2.83:1. For the year, the average strip ratio was 2.7:1, in-line with the 2021 plan.

The mill averaged 24,492 tonnes per day during the quarter, a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to harder ore encountered from the 433 zone. The mill processed an average grade of 1.03 grams per tonne at a gold recovery of 92%. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 94%, despite a 3-day mill shutdown that was moved from early-2022 to December.

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Gold eq. production (ounces)1 41,074 52,326 175,972 204,416 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1 40,835 49,860 165,387 192,953 Gold production (ounces) 12,716 16,362 52,452 64,220 Gold sold (ounces) 12,507 15,817 48,758 60,765 Copper production (Mlbs) 14.2 18.5 61.7 72.1 Copper sold (Mlbs) 14.2 17.5 58.4 68.0 Gold revenue, per ounce 1,685 1,525 1,690 1,449 Copper revenue, per pound 4.07 3.14 3.97 2.67 Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,807 1,621 1,804 1,553 Average realized copper price, per pound2 4.37 3.34 4.24 2.86 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce 938 706 912 657 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2 1,079 808 1,042 759 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce 297 260 288 268 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 1,330 1,330 1,385 1,064 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 9.5 25.5 54.5 57.4 Growth capital ($M)2 24.6 39.9 90.1 77.1 Total capital and leases ($M) 34.1 65.4 144.6 134.5

Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 11,395 15,104 12,861 13,705 Tonnes milled per calendar day 13,564 13,795 13,068 13,125 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.39 0.43 0.43 0.41 Gold recovery (%) 79 80 83 81 Gold production (ounces) 11,994 14,088 13,653 12,716 Copper grade milled (%) 0.64 0.79 0.72 0.67 Copper recovery (%) 80 83 82 80 Copper production (Mlbs) 13.8 18.2 15.6 14.2 Mill availability (%) 96 98 98 97 Gold eq. production (ounces)1 39,512 50,542 44,843 41,074

Fourth quarter gold eq. 1 production was 41,074 ounces, consisting of 12,716 ounces of gold and 14.2 million pounds of copper. For the year ended December 31, 2021, gold eq. 1 production was 175,972 ounces (guidance of 165,000 to 195,000 gold eq. 1 ounces), consisting of 52,452 ounces of gold (guidance of 52,000 to 62,000 ounces) and 61.7 million pounds of copper (guidance of 56 to 66 million pounds), achieving the gold equivalent guidance range for the year. The decrease over the prior-year periods was due to lower tonnes processed.

Operating expenses and total cash costs 2 were $938 and $1,079 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, an increase over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sales volumes, and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar increased costs by $31 per gold eq. ounce in the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses and total cash costs 2 were $912 and $1,042 per gold eq. ounce, slightly above the annual total cash cost guidance range of $930 to $1,010 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to lower sales volumes, the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, and the receipt of the wage subsidy in the prior year.

All-in sustaining costs 2 were $1,330 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, in-line with the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all-in sustaining costs 2 were $1,385 per gold eq. ounce, slightly above the annual guidance range of $1,225 to $1,325 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to lower sales volumes and higher total cash costs, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend.

Total capital and leases for the quarter were $34 million, including $9 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease 2 payments and $25 million related to growth capital 2 . Sustaining capital spend during the quarter primarily related to B3 mine development and the advancement of the planned tailings dam raise. Growth capital during the quarter primarily related to C-Zone development and the thickened and amended tailings project. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total capital and leases were $145 million, including $55 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease 2 payments and $90 million related to growth capital 2 .

Free cash flow 2 for the quarter was $10 million, an increase over the prior-year period due to lower capital spend. For the year ended December 31, 2021, free cash flow 2 was $16 million, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in revenue from higher metal prices.

C-Zone development advanced by approximately 1,028 metres in the quarter. Mine infrastructure also advanced with the installation of conveyors and work initiated on a secondary crushing station. The project continues to advance on plan, with production expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

The underground mine averaged 13,705 tonnes per day during the quarter as the mine prepares for the completion of Lift 1 mining activities and continues the progressive ramp-up of the B3 zone.

The mill averaged 13,125 tonnes per day during the quarter, below the prior-year period, but in-line with mining rates. The mill processed gold grades of 0.41 grams per tonne and copper grades of 0.67%, with gold and copper recoveries of 81% and 80%, respectively.

2022 Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates Rainy River Mine New Afton Mine 2022 Consolidated Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces)3 265,000 - 295,000 115,000 - 145,000 380,000 - 440,000 Gold production (ounces) 260,000 - 290,000 35,000 - 45,000 295,000 - 335,000 Copper production (Mlbs) - 35 - 45 35 - 45 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce $730 - $810 $1,100 - $1,180 $840 - $920 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,270 - $1,370 $1,695 - $1,795 $1,470 - $1,570 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates Rainy River Mine New Afton Mine 2022 Consolidated Guidance Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 $125 - $155 $55 - $70 $180 - $225 Growth capital ($M)2 $15 - $25 $100 - $130 $115 - $155 Total capital and leases ($M) $140 - $180 $155 - $200 $295 - $380 Exploration ($M) $5 $15 $20

Gold equivalent3 production is expected to be between 380,000 to 440,000 ounces, in-line with the prior year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, with the second half of 2022 expected to represent approximately 55% of annual production.

Operating expenses are expected to be $840 to $920 per gold eq. ounce, lower than the prior year as a higher proportion of gold sales will be from the lower operating expense per ounce Rainy River Mine. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to be $1,470 to $1,570 per gold eq. ounce, slightly higher than the prior year due to higher sustaining capital spend, partially offset by lower operating expenses. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

Total capital and leases are expected to be $295 to $380 million, of which, sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 are expected to be $180 to $225 million, and growth capital2 is expected to be $115 to $155 million. The increase in sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 over the prior year predominantly relates to capitalized waste, tailings management, and B3 activities. The increase in growth capital2 relates to C-Zone development and advancing underground development at the Intrepid underground zone at Rainy River. Quarterly sustaining capital is expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, and growth capital is expected to be relatively consistent through the year.

In 2022, the Company will report production on a gold equivalent basis as well as on a per-metal basis. Operating expenses and all-in sustaining costs will be reported on a per gold equivalent ounce basis. Throughout the year, the Company will report gold equivalent ounces using a constant ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $24.00 per silver ounce and $4.00 per pound copper, and a foreign exchange rate of $1.25 Canadian dollars to $1.00 US dollar.

The operational outlook assumes that the Company's operations will continue without any significant COVID-19-related interruptions. New Gold continues to maintain preventative measures at all our sites to protect our workforce and communities, and to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our operations. Any reduction or suspension of New Gold's operations due to COVID-19, could impact its ability to achieve 2022 outlook. Please see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this news release.

2022 Rainy River Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates 2022 Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces)3 265,000 - 295,000 Gold production (ounces) 260,000 - 290,000 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce $730 - $810 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,270 - $1,370 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates 2022 Guidance Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 $125 - $155 Growth capital ($M)2 $15 - $25 Total capital and leases ($M) $140 - $180 Exploration ($M) $5

Gold equivalent 3 production is expected to be 265,000 to 295,000 ounces, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in gold grade, tonnes mined and processed, as well as commencing ore extraction from the Intrepid underground zone in the second half of the year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year as capitalized waste is to be prioritized during the colder weather months, and planned maintenance activities for the processing plant are to be completed in the first half of the year. The second half of 2022 is expected to represent approximately 55% of the annual production.

Ore from the East Lobe is expected to contribute approximately 25% of mill feed in 2022. As a result of bench sequencing and prioritization of pit stripping during winter months, East Lobe contribution is expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

Operating expenses are expected to be $730 to $810 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to a higher strip ratio of approximately 3.2:1 expected in 2022, resulting in a higher proportion of mining costs being capitalized and higher annual production.

All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to be $1,270 to $1,370 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

Total capital and leases are expected to be $140 to $180 million. Sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 are expected to be $125 to ...

$155 million, including approximately $60 million in capitalized waste, $40 million towards the annual tailings dam raise, $20 million in capital parts and components replacement programs, $10 million in sustaining capital leases, and $5 million in sustaining capital development for the Intrepid underground zone. Growth capital2 is expected to be $15 to $25 million, related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone, with initial production targeted for late-2022. Growth capital is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

Exploration expenditures are expected to be approximately $5 million and will focus on completing reconnaissance exploration drilling on the North East Trend target and on follow-up drilling based on previous positive results on priority targets.

2022 New Afton Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates 2022 Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces)3 115,000 - 145,000 Gold production (ounces) 35,000 - 45,000 Copper production (Mlbs) 35 - 45 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce $1,100 - $1,180 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,695 - $1,795 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates 2022 Guidance Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 $55 - $70 Growth capital ($M)2 $100 - $130 Total capital and leases ($M) $155 - $200 Exploration ($M) $15

Gold equivalent 3 production is expected to be 115,000 to 145,000 ounces, lower than the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in B3 ore tonnes to be mined in 2022. The lower tonnes mined is a result of the previously announced B3 permitting delays experienced in 2021 which impacted the drawpoint development schedule and slowed the production ramp-up. The B3 mining rate is expected to average approximately 4,000 tonnes per day during drawpoint development, ramping up to approximately 8,000 tonnes per day in late-2022. As a result of the slower ramp-up, mining from B3 is expected to extend to 2025 in order to extract all planned tonnes. Current surface stockpiles are expected to supplement the mill feed during the year, with production expected to be strongest in the first half of 2022. 2022 operational estimates are exclusive of any material from the ore purchase agreement.

Operating expenses are expected to be $1,100 to $1,180 per gold eq. ounce, an increase over the prior year as a result of higher costs related to the B3 ramp-up and lower production.

All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to be $1,695 to $1,795 per gold eq. ounce, an increase over the prior year, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend and lower production. Approximately $310 per gold eq. ounce of the all-in sustaining cost relates to the completion of B3 development. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to trend higher in the first half of the year due to higher B3 lateral development and tailings management work.

Total capital and leases are expected to be $155 to $200 million. Sustaining capital and sustaining leases 2 are expected to be $55 to $70 million, including approximately $40 million related to the completion of B3 development, infrastructure and equipment, $5 million related to tailings management and $15 million related to other general sustaining capital and working capital payments. During 2022, sustaining capital projects will continue to focus on advancing the development of the B3 zone with approximately 900 metres of development and construction of approximately 46 drawbells. Growth capital 2 is expected to be $100 to $130 million, related to the continued advancement of the C-Zone project, primarily focused on mine development with a total of 5,000 metres planned, infrastructure installation, complete commissioning of the thickened and amended tailings facility and continued progress on stabilization. Growth capital is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

Exploration expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million, and will focus on underground exploration and infill drilling on the mineralized zone defined within the New Afton footprint, follow-up surface drilling within the Cherry Creek trend, and reconnaissance exploration drilling on regional targets that were defined in 2021.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (as at December 31, 2021)

As at December 31, 2021, New Gold is reporting Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as summarized in the table below. Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource tables follow at the end of this press release.