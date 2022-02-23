U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.75
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,660.00
    +135.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,975.00
    +112.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    +8.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.60
    -0.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.17
    +0.42 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.19
    +1,249.91 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.93
    +55.63 (+6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.68
    +24.47 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

New Gold Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Operational Outlook And Updated Mineral Reserves And Mineral Resources

·20 min read
New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)
New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)

Achieves 2021 Updated Consolidated Guidance; Rainy River Mine Converts 569,000 Underground Gold Ounces to Mineral Reserves

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - February 23, 2022 – New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Company as of December 31, 2021, and provides its 2022 operational outlook. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these items (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 that are available on the Company's website at www.newgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this news release. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release and the MD&A for more information. Numbered note references throughout this news release are to endnotes which can be found at the end of this news release.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

  • Total production for the fourth quarter was 111,574 gold equivalent1 ("gold eq.") ounces (81,072 ounces of gold, 214,030 ounces of silver and 14.2 million pounds of copper). For the year, production was 418,933 gold eq.1 ounces (286,921 ounces of gold, 867,961 ounces of silver and 61.7 million pounds of copper). The Company achieved the updated consolidated gold equivalent guidance range.

  • Operating expenses for the quarter were $912 per gold eq. ounce and $938 per gold eq. ounce for the year.

  • Total cash costs2 for the quarter were $965 per gold eq. ounce and $991 per gold eq. ounce for the year, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $960 to $1,030 per gold eq. ounce.

  • All-in sustaining costs2 for the quarter were $1,355 per gold eq. ounce and $1,463 per gold eq. ounce for the year, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $1,415 to $1,495 per gold eq. ounce.

  • Average realized gold price2 was $1,798 per ounce and average realized copper price2 was $4.37 per pound for the quarter. For the year, average realized gold price2 was $1,798 per ounce and average realized copper price2 was $4.24 per pound.

  • Cash generated from operations for the quarter was $106 million ($0.16 per share) and $324 million ($0.48 per share) for the year. Cash generated from operations for the quarter, before changes in non-cash operating working capital2, was $93 million ($0.14 per share) and $323 million ($0.47 per share) for the year.

  • Net earnings for the quarter were $151 million ($0.22 per share), and $141 million ($0.21 per share) for the year.

  • Adjusted net earnings2 for the quarter were $25 million ($0.04 per share) and $83 million ($0.12 per share) for the year.

  • During the quarter, the Company closed the previously announced sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. for $300 million (refer to the Company's December 13, 2021 and December 22, 2021 press releases).

  • During the quarter, the Company amended its secured credit facility, extending the maturity date to December 2025 from October 2023 and increasing the maximum borrowing limit to $400 million from $350 million.

  • 2021 year-end Mineral Reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold; Rainy River underground conversion fully offsets 2021 gold ounce depletion.

  • At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of $482 million and a strong liquidity position of $857 million.

"While we had to navigate challenges throughout 2021, I am extremely proud of our resilient team and the way we ended the year," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "The fourth quarter delivered our strongest production quarter of the year, allowing us to meet our updated guidance. It was also our lowest quarter from a cost perspective, leading to our highest free cash flow quarter of the year. Adding to that, we exited the year on a strong note with the sale of the Blackwater gold stream. The value we have been able to crystallize through multiple Blackwater-related transactions since August 2020 has positioned our Company with a peer-leading balance sheet and the financial strength to execute on our strategy."

"Looking to 2022, our strategy remains focused on operational excellence and optimization at both assets. At Rainy River, we converted meaningful underground Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves resulting in a net increase to total gold reserves for New Gold. We continue to seek ways to further optimize the operation and reduce costs while we advance the development of the Intrepid underground zone, targeting initial production in the second half of the year. At New Afton, our priorities remain on advancing the B3 ramp-up and C-Zone development, exhausting the Lift 1 cave, including the recovery level zone, and completing commissioning of the in-pit tailings," added Mr. Adams.

Consolidated Financial Highlights


Q4 2021

Q4 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

Revenue ($M)

202.6

198.9

745.5

643.4

Operating expenses ($M)

99.6

97.3

377.3

339.9

Net earnings (loss), per share ($)

0.22

(0.03)

0.21

(0.12)

Adj. net earnings, per share ($)2

0.04

0.04

0.12

0.03

Operating cash flow, per share ($)

0.16

0.15

0.48

0.44

Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)2

0.14

0.14

0.47

0.41

  • Revenues for the quarter were $203 million and $745 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase compared to the prior-year periods due to higher gold and copper prices, partially offset by lower sales volume.

  • Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, were higher than the prior-year periods due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and the prior year benefitting from the wage subsidy.

  • Net earnings for the quarter were $151 million ($0.22 per share) compared to a net loss for the prior-year period of $21 million ($0.03 per share). Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $141 million ($0.21 per share) compared to a net loss for the prior year of $79 million ($0.12 per share). The increase in net earnings compared to the prior-year periods were primarily due to higher revenue, the gain on the sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and lower finance costs, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses and an unrealized loss on the revaluation of certain investments.

  • Adjusted net earnings2 for the quarter were $25 million ($0.04 per share), a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher adjusted tax expense2. Adjusted net earnings2 for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $83 million ($0.12 per share), an increase compared to the prior year primarily due to higher revenue less cost of goods sold and lower finance costs.

Consolidated Operational Highlights


Q4 2021

Q4 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

Gold eq. production (ounces)1

111,574

120,567

418,933

437,617

Gold eq. sold (ounces)1

109,214

122,139

402,449

428,370

Gold production (ounces)

81,072

83,096

286,921

293,139

Gold sold (ounces)

78,745

86,491

277,451

291,877

Copper production (Mlbs)

14.2

18.5

61.7

72.1

Copper sold (MIbs)

14.2

17.5

58.4

68.0

Gold revenue, per ounce

1,778

1,606

1,778

1,537

Copper revenue, per pound

4.07

3.14

3.97

2.67

Average realized gold price, per ounce2

1,798

1,623

1,798

1,559

Average realized copper price, per pound2

4.37

3.34

4.24

2.86

Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

912

799

938

794

Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2

965

841

991

840

Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce

469

419

489

454

All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

1,355

1,491

1,463

1,389

Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

33.6

69.2

156.8

205.5

Growth capital ($M)2

26.9

42.7

101.7

89.4

Total capital and leases ($M)

60.5

111.9

258.5

294.9

Rainy River

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

Gold eq. production (ounces)1

70,500

68,241

242,961

233,201

Gold eq. sold (ounces)1

68,380

72,279

237,061

235,416

Gold production (ounces)

68,356

66,734

234,469

228,919

Gold sold (ounces)

66,239

70,675

228,693

231,112

Gold revenue, per ounce

1,796

1,624

1,797

1,561

Average realized gold price, per ounce2

1,796

1,624

1,797

1,561

Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

897

864

955

906

Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2

897

864

955

906

Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce

571

523

625

600

All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

1,281

1,494

1,415

1,562

Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

24.0

43.6

100.9

147.5

Growth capital ($M)2

2.3

2.8

11.6

3.1

Total capital and leases ($M)

26.3

46.5

112.5

150.6

Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine (Open Pit Mine only)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste)

150,767

158,556

149,630

129,775

Ore tonnes mined per day

35,681

36,256

52,917

33,885

Operating waste tonnes per day

65,643

71,124

88,216

62,348

Capitalized waste tonnes per day

49,442

51,176

8,497

33,542

Total waste tonnes per day

115,085

122,300

96,713

95,890

Strip ratio (waste:ore)

3.23

3.37

1.83

2.83

Tonnes milled per calendar day

26,301

25,349

25,245

24,492

Gold grade milled (g/t)

0.80

0.82

0.89

1.03

Gold recovery (%)

89

87

89

92

Mill availability (%)

89

88

91

94

Gold production (ounces)

54,656

52,901

58,557

68,356

Gold eq. production (ounces)1

56,513

55,163

60,785

70,500

  • Fourth quarter gold eq.1 production was 70,500 ounces (68,356 ounces of gold and 154,364 ounces of silver), an increase compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grade and gold recovery, partially offset by lower tonnes processed. For the year ended December 31, 2021, gold eq.1 production was 242,961 ounces (guidance of 240,000 to 255,000 gold eq.1 ounces) consisting of 234,469 ounces of gold (guidance of 235,000 to 250,000 ounces) and 611,433 ounces of silver. The increase over the prior year was due to higher tonnes processed, with the prior year including a two-week voluntary shutdown due to COVID-19. The Rainy River Mine achieved the low end of the updated gold equivalent guidance range.

  • Operating expenses and total cash costs2 were $897 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, an increase over the prior-year period due to lower sales volumes and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar increased costs by $29 per gold eq. ounce in the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses and total cash costs2 were $955 per gold eq. ounce, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $925 to $985 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, and the receipt of the wage subsidy in the prior year.

  • All-in sustaining costs2 were $1,281 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend, partially offset by lower sales volumes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all-in sustaining costs2 were $1,415 per gold eq. ounce, achieving the updated annual guidance range of $1,365 to $1,440 per gold eq. ounce. The decrease over the prior year was primarily due to higher sales volumes and lower sustaining capital spend.

  • Total capital and leases for the quarter were $26 million, including $24 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease2 payments, including $11 million of capitalized mining costs, and $2 million related to growth capital2. Sustaining capital spend during the quarter primarily included the advancement of the annual tailings dam raise. Growth capital during the quarter was related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone which advanced 298 metres. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total capital and leases were $113 million, including $101 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease2 payments, including $40 million of capitalized mining costs, and $12 million related to growth capital2.

  • Free cash flow2 for the quarter was $36 million, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $46 million (net of a $27 million stream payment). The increase over the prior-year periods was due to an increase in revenue from higher metal prices and lower capital spend.

  • The open pit mine averaged 129,775 tonnes per day during the quarter, a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower drill utilization. Approximately 3.1 million ore tonnes and 8.8 million waste tonnes (including 3.1 million capitalized waste tonnes) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 2.83:1. For the year, the average strip ratio was 2.7:1, in-line with the 2021 plan.

  • The mill averaged 24,492 tonnes per day during the quarter, a decrease compared to the prior-year period primarily due to harder ore encountered from the 433 zone. The mill processed an average grade of 1.03 grams per tonne at a gold recovery of 92%. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 94%, despite a 3-day mill shutdown that was moved from early-2022 to December.

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

Gold eq. production (ounces)1

41,074

52,326

175,972

204,416

Gold eq. sold (ounces)1

40,835

49,860

165,387

192,953

Gold production (ounces)

12,716

16,362

52,452

64,220

Gold sold (ounces)

12,507

15,817

48,758

60,765

Copper production (Mlbs)

14.2

18.5

61.7

72.1

Copper sold (Mlbs)

14.2

17.5

58.4

68.0

Gold revenue, per ounce

1,685

1,525

1,690

1,449

Copper revenue, per pound

4.07

3.14

3.97

2.67

Average realized gold price, per ounce2

1,807

1,621

1,804

1,553

Average realized copper price, per pound2

4.37

3.34

4.24

2.86

Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

938

706

912

657

Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce2

1,079

808

1,042

759

Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce

297

260

288

268

All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

1,330

1,330

1,385

1,064

Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

9.5

25.5

54.5

57.4

Growth capital ($M)2

24.6

39.9

90.1

77.1

Total capital and leases ($M)

34.1

65.4

144.6

134.5

Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste)

11,395

15,104

12,861

13,705

Tonnes milled per calendar day

13,564

13,795

13,068

13,125

Gold grade milled (g/t)

0.39

0.43

0.43

0.41

Gold recovery (%)

79

80

83

81

Gold production (ounces)

11,994

14,088

13,653

12,716

Copper grade milled (%)

0.64

0.79

0.72

0.67

Copper recovery (%)

80

83

82

80

Copper production (Mlbs)

13.8

18.2

15.6

14.2

Mill availability (%)

96

98

98

97

Gold eq. production (ounces)1

39,512

50,542

44,843

41,074

  • Fourth quarter gold eq.1 production was 41,074 ounces, consisting of 12,716 ounces of gold and 14.2 million pounds of copper. For the year ended December 31, 2021, gold eq.1 production was 175,972 ounces (guidance of 165,000 to 195,000 gold eq.1 ounces), consisting of 52,452 ounces of gold (guidance of 52,000 to 62,000 ounces) and 61.7 million pounds of copper (guidance of 56 to 66 million pounds), achieving the gold equivalent guidance range for the year. The decrease over the prior-year periods was due to lower tonnes processed.

  • Operating expenses and total cash costs2 were $938 and $1,079 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, an increase over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sales volumes, and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar increased costs by $31 per gold eq. ounce in the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses and total cash costs2 were $912 and $1,042 per gold eq. ounce, slightly above the annual total cash cost guidance range of $930 to $1,010 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to lower sales volumes, the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, and the receipt of the wage subsidy in the prior year.

  • All-in sustaining costs2 were $1,330 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, in-line with the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all-in sustaining costs2 were $1,385 per gold eq. ounce, slightly above the annual guidance range of $1,225 to $1,325 per gold eq. ounce. The increase over the prior year was due to lower sales volumes and higher total cash costs, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend.

  • Total capital and leases for the quarter were $34 million, including $9 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease2 payments and $25 million related to growth capital2. Sustaining capital spend during the quarter primarily related to B3 mine development and the advancement of the planned tailings dam raise. Growth capital during the quarter primarily related to C-Zone development and the thickened and amended tailings project. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total capital and leases were $145 million, including $55 million related to sustaining capital and sustaining lease2 payments and $90 million related to growth capital2.

  • Free cash flow2 for the quarter was $10 million, an increase over the prior-year period due to lower capital spend. For the year ended December 31, 2021, free cash flow2 was $16 million, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in revenue from higher metal prices.

  • C-Zone development advanced by approximately 1,028 metres in the quarter. Mine infrastructure also advanced with the installation of conveyors and work initiated on a secondary crushing station. The project continues to advance on plan, with production expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

  • The underground mine averaged 13,705 tonnes per day during the quarter as the mine prepares for the completion of Lift 1 mining activities and continues the progressive ramp-up of the B3 zone.

  • The mill averaged 13,125 tonnes per day during the quarter, below the prior-year period, but in-line with mining rates. The mill processed gold grades of 0.41 grams per tonne and copper grades of 0.67%, with gold and copper recoveries of 81% and 80%, respectively.

2022 Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates

Rainy River Mine

New Afton Mine

2022 Consolidated Guidance

Gold eq. production (ounces)3

265,000 - 295,000

115,000 - 145,000

380,000 - 440,000

Gold production (ounces)

260,000 - 290,000

35,000 - 45,000

295,000 - 335,000

Copper production (Mlbs)

-

35 - 45

35 - 45

Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

$730 - $810

$1,100 - $1,180

$840 - $920

All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

$1,270 - $1,370

$1,695 - $1,795

$1,470 - $1,570

Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates

Rainy River Mine

New Afton Mine

2022 Consolidated Guidance

Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

$125 - $155

$55 - $70

$180 - $225

Growth capital ($M)2

$15 - $25

$100 - $130

$115 - $155

Total capital and leases ($M)

$140 - $180

$155 - $200

$295 - $380

Exploration ($M)

$5

$15

$20

Gold equivalent3 production is expected to be between 380,000 to 440,000 ounces, in-line with the prior year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, with the second half of 2022 expected to represent approximately 55% of annual production.

Operating expenses are expected to be $840 to $920 per gold eq. ounce, lower than the prior year as a higher proportion of gold sales will be from the lower operating expense per ounce Rainy River Mine. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to be $1,470 to $1,570 per gold eq. ounce, slightly higher than the prior year due to higher sustaining capital spend, partially offset by lower operating expenses. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

Total capital and leases are expected to be $295 to $380 million, of which, sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 are expected to be $180 to $225 million, and growth capital2 is expected to be $115 to $155 million. The increase in sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 over the prior year predominantly relates to capitalized waste, tailings management, and B3 activities. The increase in growth capital2 relates to C-Zone development and advancing underground development at the Intrepid underground zone at Rainy River. Quarterly sustaining capital is expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, and growth capital is expected to be relatively consistent through the year.

In 2022, the Company will report production on a gold equivalent basis as well as on a per-metal basis. Operating expenses and all-in sustaining costs will be reported on a per gold equivalent ounce basis. Throughout the year, the Company will report gold equivalent ounces using a constant ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $24.00 per silver ounce and $4.00 per pound copper, and a foreign exchange rate of $1.25 Canadian dollars to $1.00 US dollar.

The operational outlook assumes that the Company's operations will continue without any significant COVID-19-related interruptions. New Gold continues to maintain preventative measures at all our sites to protect our workforce and communities, and to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our operations. Any reduction or suspension of New Gold's operations due to COVID-19, could impact its ability to achieve 2022 outlook. Please see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this news release.

2022 Rainy River Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates

2022 Guidance

Gold eq. production (ounces)3

265,000 - 295,000

Gold production (ounces)

260,000 - 290,000

Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

$730 - $810

All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

$1,270 - $1,370

Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates

2022 Guidance

Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

$125 - $155

Growth capital ($M)2

$15 - $25

Total capital and leases ($M)

$140 - $180

Exploration ($M)

$5

  • Gold equivalent3 production is expected to be 265,000 to 295,000 ounces, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in gold grade, tonnes mined and processed, as well as commencing ore extraction from the Intrepid underground zone in the second half of the year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year as capitalized waste is to be prioritized during the colder weather months, and planned maintenance activities for the processing plant are to be completed in the first half of the year. The second half of 2022 is expected to represent approximately 55% of the annual production.

  • Ore from the East Lobe is expected to contribute approximately 25% of mill feed in 2022. As a result of bench sequencing and prioritization of pit stripping during winter months, East Lobe contribution is expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

  • Operating expenses are expected to be $730 to $810 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to a higher strip ratio of approximately 3.2:1 expected in 2022, resulting in a higher proportion of mining costs being capitalized and higher annual production.

  • All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to be $1,270 to $1,370 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

  • Total capital and leases are expected to be $140 to $180 million. Sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 are expected to be $125 to ...

$155 million, including approximately $60 million in capitalized waste, $40 million towards the annual tailings dam raise, $20 million in capital parts and components replacement programs, $10 million in sustaining capital leases, and $5 million in sustaining capital development for the Intrepid underground zone. Growth capital2 is expected to be $15 to $25 million, related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone, with initial production targeted for late-2022. Growth capital is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

  • Exploration expenditures are expected to be approximately $5 million and will focus on completing reconnaissance exploration drilling on the North East Trend target and on follow-up drilling based on previous positive results on priority targets.

    • 2022 New Afton Operational Outlook

    Operational Estimates

    2022 Guidance

    Gold eq. production (ounces)3

    115,000 - 145,000

    Gold production (ounces)

    35,000 - 45,000

    Copper production (Mlbs)

    35 - 45

    Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce

    $1,100 - $1,180

    All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2

    $1,695 - $1,795

    Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates

    2022 Guidance

    Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2

    $55 - $70

    Growth capital ($M)2

    $100 - $130

    Total capital and leases ($M)

    $155 - $200

    Exploration ($M)

    $15

    • Gold equivalent3 production is expected to be 115,000 to 145,000 ounces, lower than the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in B3 ore tonnes to be mined in 2022. The lower tonnes mined is a result of the previously announced B3 permitting delays experienced in 2021 which impacted the drawpoint development schedule and slowed the production ramp-up. The B3 mining rate is expected to average approximately 4,000 tonnes per day during drawpoint development, ramping up to approximately 8,000 tonnes per day in late-2022. As a result of the slower ramp-up, mining from B3 is expected to extend to 2025 in order to extract all planned tonnes. Current surface stockpiles are expected to supplement the mill feed during the year, with production expected to be strongest in the first half of 2022. 2022 operational estimates are exclusive of any material from the ore purchase agreement.

    • Operating expenses are expected to be $1,100 to $1,180 per gold eq. ounce, an increase over the prior year as a result of higher costs related to the B3 ramp-up and lower production.

    • All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to be $1,695 to $1,795 per gold eq. ounce, an increase over the prior year, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend and lower production. Approximately $310 per gold eq. ounce of the all-in sustaining cost relates to the completion of B3 development. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to trend higher in the first half of the year due to higher B3 lateral development and tailings management work.

    • Total capital and leases are expected to be $155 to $200 million. Sustaining capital and sustaining leases2 are expected to be $55 to $70 million, including approximately $40 million related to the completion of B3 development, infrastructure and equipment, $5 million related to tailings management and $15 million related to other general sustaining capital and working capital payments. During 2022, sustaining capital projects will continue to focus on advancing the development of the B3 zone with approximately 900 metres of development and construction of approximately 46 drawbells. Growth capital2 is expected to be $100 to $130 million, related to the continued advancement of the C-Zone project, primarily focused on mine development with a total of 5,000 metres planned, infrastructure installation, complete commissioning of the thickened and amended tailings facility and continued progress on stabilization. Growth capital is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

    • Exploration expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million, and will focus on underground exploration and infill drilling on the mineralized zone defined within the New Afton footprint, follow-up surface drilling within the Cherry Creek trend, and reconnaissance exploration drilling on regional targets that were defined in 2021.

    Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (as at December 31, 2021)

    As at December 31, 2021, New Gold is reporting Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as summarized in the table below. Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource tables follow at the end of this press release.

    Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Summary1

    As at December 31, 20212

    As at December 31, 2020

    Gold

    koz

    Silver

    koz

    Copper
    Mlbs

    Gold

    koz

    Silver

    koz

    Copper
    Mlbs

    Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves

    Rainy River

    2,799

    7,022

    -

    2,598

    7,152

    -

    Open Pit

    1,230

    2,170

    -

    ...

    Recommended Stories

    • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

      The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

    • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

      What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

    • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

      “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

    • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend After Posting Record 2021 Profit

      The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

    • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

      Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

    • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

      (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

    • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

      Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.

    • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

      Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

    • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

      Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

    • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

      Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

    • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

      Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

    • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

      Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

    • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

      Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

    • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

      U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

    • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

      (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million H

    • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

      Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

    • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

      Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

    • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

      (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

    • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

      (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Bid

    • Lowe’s Beats Profit Estimates and Boosts Fiscal-Year Forecast. The Stock Rises.

      Lowe’s reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised guidance for the next fiscal year. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s (ticker: LOW) were up 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday to $221.21. U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% at Lowe’s topped forecasts of 4.1%.