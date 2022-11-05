Gold Retriever Announces Sponsorship of the First Annual Pit Ball

Save Dogs, Have Fun, BUY GLDN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Gold Retriever LLC has announced Gold Sponsorship of the first annual Pit Ball by Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) in New Jersey, US. Gold Retriever, as a nod to its namesake, has made it a point to focus philanthropic efforts on dog rescues and non-profit charities. Gold Retriever is building a decentralized exchange for trading commodities where the GLDN token is one of the first cryptocurrencies to reward its holders with a gold stablecoin. Gold Retriever has allocated a portion of GLDN tokens and transaction fees to support its canine charitable work.

Gold Retriever is sponsoring the first annual Pit Ball, a gala event held on December 2nd, 2022, in Voorhees, New Jersey. Gold Retriever LLV committed $10,000 to Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO), a non-profit animal shelter dedicated to providing shelter, food, and medical care to stray and unwanted animals until permanent homes can be found. VAO saved 2,235 animal lives in 2021, 36,000 since its inception in 1988, and achieved a Live Release Rate (No-Kill) of 92.05% in 2021.

The Pit Ball gala celebrates our mutual love and compassion for animals. The evening will include an open premium bar, gourmet food, live music by BStreetBand, silent & live auctions, and more. Gold Retriever is excited to show their support of VAO's efforts through a Gold Sponsorship and by providing Gold Retriever-branded merchandise to every attendee. Attendees will also learn how to purchase Gold Retriever at the event. You may read more about the event here .

Greg Fox, Development Director of the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, said, "The Pit Ball is the first annual gala event for The Voorhees Animal Orphanage, which helps homeless animals in Southern New Jersey and beyond. The event is for high-impact individuals from Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York to gather, support, and raise awareness for unwanted pets and homeless animals. There will be media, athletes, exotic cars, live music, an open bar, gourmet food, silent and live auctions, and so much more! One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to animal care."

Gold Retriever has made several donations to dog charities and non-profit organizations in the past and will continue this philanthropy as we grow. Helping our furry friends will always be important to us. Using the allocated GLDN tokens plus future revenue from our ever-growing blockchain commodity ecosystem, we look forward to contributing to important causes and charities like VAO.

About Voorhees Animal Orphanage

The Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) is a 501(c)(3), non-profit municipal animal shelter dedicated to providing shelter, food, and medical care to stray and unwanted animals until permanent homes can be found. VAO is an open-intake animal shelter serving 26 municipalities in Southern New Jersey, 19 of which are in Camden County. Although the Voorhees Animal Orphanage serves almost half of Camden County, New Jersey, it does not receive any operational or financial support from the County. The only income it receives are the monthly fees from the municipalities that it serves and pet adoption fees. Otherwise, it relies heavily upon the generosity of charitable donations to help meet its budget.

VAO is also an adoption center that allows it to rescue cats and dogs from over-crowded, high-kill shelters and rescues. VAO works with local, regional, and national shelters, saving lives wherever and whenever it can.

Learn more about VAO by visiting vaonj.org

About Gold Retriever

Gold Retriever is taking the lead on bringing commodities to the blockchain. Gold Retriever's flagship is $GLDN, a decentralized financial asset that rewards its holders in the form of the gold-backed stablecoin PAX Gold. Gold Retriever is building DeFi's first commodities-based ecosystem with the Gold Retriever token at the center of it all.

Learn more about Gold Retriever by visiting

goldretriever.io

or reading the white paper

here

