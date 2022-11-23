Gold Retriever Welcomes William Noble to the Team as Director of Market Research

Former Goldman Sachs Analyst to Launch GLDN Research and Economics Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Gold Retriever ("GLDN"), the decentralized financial asset of the future, is pleased to announce that William ("Bill") Noble is joining the team as Director of Market Research. Bill will provide independent expert analysis to the GLDN team and exclusive content to our holders as well. As part of his responsibilities, he will host twitter spaces, build custom research reports and provide "ODTA," on-demand technical analysis for tiered holders. In addition tiered holders will be eligible for exclusive access to Bill's weekly GLDN newsletter that covers current crypto events, top performers and idea generation.

GLDN provides the education and research needed to make its holders the best traders possible across global markets.

Founder of Gold Retriever Seth Weiser said: "Bringing Bill on board to head our research and economics division brings value to the team and our holders in a multitude of ways. His background as a former wall street analyst, combined with his experience in crypto, makes him one of the most qualified strategists for the job. His knowledge of markets and analysis is second to none."

The GLDN community is one of the strongest and most unique communities in crypto. Holding the GLDN will not only allow the ability to trade on our DEX, but also includes access to institutional research via Bill, coaching and mental health care delivered by a Yale MD in Psychoanalysis. The Company is also in the process of providing holders with group health insurance in the first quarter of 2023.

Over the last 32 years Bill has worked as a forex and futures trader both on trading desks and on the floor of the Cboe. In 2004 Bill made the move from Morgan Stanley to Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs used Bill's work as an independent research voice that was separate from their research department. Bill was integral in helping the firm catch tops in 2008, and 2010, and 2011 as well as a major bottom in 2011. Bill traveled the world presented to clients. On a visit to mainland China, Bill was commended for providing "the most value of any Goldman Sachs analyst ever sent to mainland China."

In 2018, Bill joined Crypto.IQ. Bill brings a pioneering perspective to crypto. He sees crypto as an asset class to analyze alongside other asset classes such as stocks, bonds, FX and metals.

In 2019, Bill was hired by Token Metrics as the Chief Technical Analysis, where he pioneered the Market Update which delivered institutional level analysis of all markets via YouTube. Bill managed the Token Metrics newsletter which blends analysis from financial engineering and blockchain research to create portfolios and trading ideas. Bill also hosted a daily show for Token Metrics TV.

About Gold Retriever

Gold Retriever is taking the lead on bringing commodities to the blockchain. Gold Retriever's flagship token is $GLDN, a decentralized financial asset that rewards its holders in the form of the gold-backed stablecoin PAX Gold. Gold Retriever is building DeFi's first commodities-based ecosystem with the Gold Retriever token at the center of it all.

Learn more about Gold Retriever here: goldretriever.io.

Contact:

bud@thegoldenretrievertoken.com

