Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces Production of New Product Inventory, Poised for Sales

Palm Coast, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announces the production of commercial inventory of Inflammaplex, Painplex, Energyplex and Longevityplex as part of its product line to enhance patient wellness and empower doctors with alternatives to toxic pharmaceuticals. GRPS expects the products to be available in the spring, given the manufacturing cycle.

“We’ve been working on this for a number of years,” says Dr. Bruce Bond, head of formulations for Gold River Productions. “Manufacturing these products, meeting our standards, is an arduous task, however, we have established a clear path for near term revenues and success on multiple levels. The gummies have worked extremely well, but the complement of our nutraceuticals creates a viable menu for physicians in a platform that will avoid adverse side effects associated with pharmaceutical compounds, while addressing troubling symptoms.

“For example,” Dr. Bond continues, “Painplex and Relief Raspberry gummies are alternatives to opioids, with all of the advantages but none of the adversities. We designed our products to strike at the root cause of the medical issues. Energyplex addresses stamina, energy and focus, without the use of caffeine or sugar. I take two before a workout and the effect is to make me feel like I could go on forever.”

“You’ll see a difference in our labeling as well,” Dr. Bond continues, which displays extraction ratios— not seen on other labels. Eden Labs, our manufacturer, following our recipe, extracts the maximum amount of active ingredients from the most potent part of the plant. Other herbal-based formulas aren’t extracted with this technology and are therefore less effective, though cheaper to produce. It’s taken 14 manufacturers to find the one that could do it, but the results will be worth it for customers and ultimately for Gold River.”

“We are excited to commercially manufacture these initial products, in a manner which conforms to our strict policy of product efficacy” says Dr. Goulding, Chairman of the Board of GRPS. “It’s been a long labor of love, but we are proud of what we have accomplished in a relatively short period of time and the response from the initial samples from Eden has been quite favorable. I expected a positive response, but I really didn’t anticipate such relief expressed by users. We also are addressing supply chain issues by purchasing the herbs in advance for the next run. This production run will be 40,000 packaged units, 10,000 of each of the four products, at a cost of approximately $560,000. While most of our sales may be at wholesale, the retail value should approximate 2,400,000,” Dr. Goulding explained.

Sam Elias, Chief Revenue Officer for Gold River Productions explains further: “As a business executive, the message from Dr. Bond and Dr. Goulding struck a chord and fills a vast hole in a multi-trillion-dollar market. This, in a nutshell, is the huge difference with these products that I personally have sampled vs. the suboptimal, slapped together material which I encountered elsewhere in the marketplace.”

Mr. Elias continued, “GRPS products work. And they work fast. Clearly, this is what sets us apart from other, ostensibly competitive products I’ve experienced. Ask yourself when have you experienced any relief from another nutraceutical? Then try ours. If more immediate and profound relief is a goal, there should be no question of consumer choice in a marketplace rife with products that don’t deliver. I see our products as game-changers. You’re about to see the reason I came on board.”

About Gold River Productions, Inc.:

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests involve the use of herbal extracts from the most powerful plants, utilizing the most effective part of the plant and combining ingredients for maximum efficacy. With a unique staff of physicians, herbal medicine physicians and formulators, and business experts, we are poised to address different medical concerns without harmful pharmaceuticals. Our gummy products including Calming Mango, Relief Raspberry, and Sleepy Watermelon are now available to the public. We have now completed the research and development on: Painplex, Inflammaplex, Energyplex and Longevityplex.

