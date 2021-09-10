Gold Royalty Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. (the "Company) (NYSE American: GROY) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 13-15, 2021 virtually.

David Garofalo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Royalty Corp, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/3E0wQJ9, starting on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET and archived for 90 days.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference - September 13-15, 2021

Gold Royalty Corp. Presentation: Monday, September 13th at 7:00 AM ET

Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/3E0wQJ9

Location: Virtual Conference

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balances portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

