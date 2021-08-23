U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    +140.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,129.25
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +21.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.89
    +1.75 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -3.03 (-13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0620
    +0.3220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,213.34
    +1,013.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.43
    +77.04 (+6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.38
    +30.48 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Gold Royalty and Ely Gold Complete Combination to Create a Leading Growth and Americas-Focused Precious Metals Royalty Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely Gold") (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced business combination between GRC and Ely Gold (the "Transaction") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

David Garofalo, CEO, President and Chairman of GRC, stated: "We are delighted to have completed our acquisition of Ely Gold, which is an important milestone as we execute our business strategy since our IPO in March 2021. With four producing royalties, 57 royalties on development stage assets and 45 royalties on exploration stage assets, the acquisition of Ely Gold creates a leading Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. The added scale, diversification, cash flow and access to capital provided by this transformative transaction well positions us to further execute on our strategy and become a leading consolidator in the royalty space. As this transaction demonstrates, we remain focused on opportunities to create shareholder value and will continue to identify and evaluate attractive acquisition opportunities that are consistent with our core strategy."

Trey Wasser, CEO, President and Director of Ely Gold, who has joined GRC's board of directors, commented: "I would like to thank the Ely Gold shareholders for their ongoing support. I am very proud of the Ely Gold team and what we accomplished. Over the past several weeks, I have had the opportunity to work closely with the GRC team and remain impressed with the depth of their capabilities and their commitment to building a peer-leading precious metals royalty company. I look forward to joining GRC's board and working with its management team to build on the solid foundation created through the combination of our companies."

Jerry Baughman, President of Nevada Select, a subsidiary of Ely Gold, commented, "The combined company has a peer-leading royalty portfolio and is uniquely positioned to identify, originate and execute on additional royalty purchases. Over 100 royalties or properties acquired by GRC under the Transaction were staked, or purchased, under my supervision and I look forward to continuing to utilize my network throughout Nevada to drive the continued growth of the GRC royalty portfolio. I think very highly of the GRC team and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Addition to GRC's Board of Directors

In connection with completion of the Transaction, Trey Wasser was appointed to the board of directors of GRC.

The Transaction

Pursuant to the Transaction, GRC acquired all of the issued and outstanding Ely Gold common shares (the "Ely Shares"). As a result, Ely Gold has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of GRC. After pro-rationing and adjustments in accordance with the Arrangement, each Ely Share was acquired by GRC in exchange for 0.2450 of a GRC common share (a "GRC Share"), plus $0.0001 for Ely Gold shareholders who elected, or were deemed to have elected to receive the share alternative under the Arrangement; and 0.099166 of a GRC Share, plus $0.869053 for Ely Gold shareholders who elected to receive the cash alternative under the Arrangement.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is included in the management information circular of Ely Gold dated July 20, 2021, a copy of which is available under Ely Gold's profile at www.sedar.com.

The consideration paid by GRC on closing of the Transaction consisted of an aggregate of 30,902,176 GRC Shares and $84,008,748 in cash. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each of the 15,946,732 warrants to purchase Ely Shares (an "Ely Warrant") that were outstanding immediately prior to the effective time represent the right to acquire, on valid exercise thereof (including payment of the applicable exercise price), 0.2450 of a GRC Share plus $0.0001.

The Ely Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as soon as practicable. An application will be made for Ely Gold to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate Ely Gold's public reporting requirements.

Former Ely Gold shareholders that held their Ely Shares in registered form may contact AST Trust Company (Canada) by dialing 1-800-387-0825 (within and outside North America) with any questions regarding the receipt of consideration under the Arrangement. Ely Gold shareholders that own their Ely Shares through a broker or other intermediary should contact such broker or other intermediary regarding their receipt of consideration under the Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Ely Shares were ultimately acquired by 1310560 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRC, which will amalgamate with Ely Gold, with Ely Gold being the surviving entity thereunder.

Advisors and Counsel

BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to GRC and Haywood Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to the GRC Board of Directors in connection with the transaction. Sangra Moller LLP acted as GRC's Canadian legal advisor and Haynes & Boone LLP and Holland & Hart LLP acted as GRC's U.S. legal advisors.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Ely Gold in connection with the transaction. Dentons acted as legal advisor to Ely Gold and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal advisor to the Special Committee in connection with the transaction.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. GRC's diversified portfolio consists principally of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Early Warning Report

GRC will file an early warning report in respect of its acquisition of all of the outstanding Ely Shares pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of such report will be filed under Ely Gold's profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GRC's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to: the benefits and effects of the completion of the Arrangement and GRC's business plans and strategies, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, include, among other things, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying GRC's or Ely's royalty interests, including those to be acquired, to execute proposed plans for such properties, risks related to such operators or the exploration, development and mining operations of the properties underlying GRC's and Ely's royalty interests; general; the influence of macroeconomic developments as well as the impact of and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of such responses; any inability of GRC to carry out its growth plans and other factors set forth in GRC's publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Although GRC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. GRC does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-and-ely-gold-complete-combination-to-create-a-leading-growth-and-americas-focused-precious-metals-royalty-company-301360292.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c6274.html

Recommended Stories

  • Trillium Therapeutics' stock nearly triples after buyout deal with Pfizer valued at $2.26 billion

    Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. nearly tripled in premarket trading Monday, skyrocketing 189.3%, after the immuno-oncology company announced an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each Trillium share it doesn't already own, which is 203.8% above Friday's closing price of $6.09. Pfizer's stock rose 4.0% ahead of the open. "The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

    South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement fr

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

    They're all growing at supercharged rates, but their stock prices haven't necessarily followed.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...