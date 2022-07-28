U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.25
    -18.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,107.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,490.50
    -128.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.35
    +2.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +25.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.78 (+4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0203
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -1.16 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3580
    -1.2040 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,896.90
    +1,569.12 (+7.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.42
    +47.75 (+10.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,331.12
    -17.11 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

A gold-rush of NLP startups is about to arrive — here’s why

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Remember Natural Language Processing? NLP arose several years ago but it was only in 2018 that AI researchers proved it was possible to train a neural network once on a large amount of data and use it again and again for different tasks. In 2019 GPT-2 from Open AI, and T5 by Google appeared, showing that they were startlingly good (it's now been incorporated into Google Duplex, pictured). Concerns were even raised about their possible misuse.

But since then, things have gone, well, pretty exponential.

2021 saw a veritable’ Cambrian explosion’ of NLP Start-ups and Large Language Models.

This year, Google released LambDa, a large language model for chatbot applications. Then Deepmind released Alpha Code then later Flamingo - a language model capable of visual understanding. In July of this year alone, the Big Science project released Bloom, a massive open source language model and Meta announced that they’d trained a single language model capable of translation between 200 languages.

We are now reaching a sort of tipping point where we will see many more commercial applications of NLP - some using some of these open source, publicly available platforms - hit the market. You could almost say a goldrush has begun of start-ups trying to build on this technology, with an arms race developing between the large language model providers.

One of those startups is Humanloop, a University College AI spinout which claims to make it “significantly” easier for companies to adopt this new wave of NLP technology via a suite of tools which helps humans 'teach' AI algorithms. This means a lawyer, doctor or banker can put into the platform a piece of knowledge which the software then applies at scale across a large data set, allowing a broader application of AI to various industries.

It’s now pulled in a $2.6m seed funding round led by Index Ventures, with participation by Y Combinator, Local Globe and Albion.

Founded in 2020 by a team of preeminent computer scientists from UCL and Cambridge, and alumni of Google and Amazon, Humanloop’s applications, it says, might include building a picture of a national real estate market from unstructured data on the internet; reading through electronic health records to identify people who could be candidates to try new therapies; and even moderating comments on Facebook groups.

“People would be shocked if they knew what language-based AI was capable of now,” says CEO Raza Habib in a statement. “But getting the data into a form that the algorithm can use is the biggest challenge. With Humanloop, we want to democratize access to AI and enable the next generation of intelligent, self-serve applications – by allowing any company to take its domain expertise and distil it efficiently in a machine learning model.”

Humanloop claims its success is the growth of ‘probabilistic deep learning’, where algorithms can work out what they don’t know, by tuning out the noise in data sets, finding the good stuff and asking humans for help with the parts they don’t understand.

Other start-ups building their own large language models and putting them behind APIs include Cohere AI ($164.9M in funding) and Open AI GPT-3. Snorkel AI ($135.3M in funding) is also a new startup in this arena.

However, Humanloop says it is less focused on developing the models and more on the tools needed to adapt them to specific use cases.

"What many people don’t know is that it’s not the lack of appropriate algorithms that’s holding back AI from being ubiquitous in every workplace – it’s the absence of properly labelled data," adds Erin Price-Wright, the partner at Index Ventures who led the investment. "In fact, machine learning itself is becoming increasingly commoditized and off-the-shelf, but it’s still really hard for non-technical people to transmit their knowledge to a machine and help the algorithm refine its model." Hence why Humanloop allows people to tweak the data.

If the NLP gold-rush is indeed on it's way, expect a whole bunch of other startups to appear soon...

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel Invests Big in Firms His Favorite Candidates Love to Hate

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOn the campaign trail, GOP Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Blake Masters have bemoaned the housing crisis, blaming investment firms for making the United States a “nation of renters.”But they may want to be careful about what they say. Their biggest and most famous benefactor is heavily invested in the firms both candidates blame for driving up prices—and they both have ties to real estate investment as well.Vance and Masters have speci

  • Betsy DeVos and the GOP’s Plan to Destroy Public Schools

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty“Republicans are trying to dismantle public education which educates 90% of American kids. That’s the end game, folks,” I recently tweeted upon hearing billionaire Betsy DeVos, Trump’s former Secretary of Education, admit: “I personally think the Department of Education”—which she used to run—“should not exist.”The comment shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s been following the GOP’s 70-year crusade to dismantle and privatize our public education sy

  • Is DALL-E's art borrowed or stolen?

    Creative AIs are being trained on creative's work. Is that fair, or desirable?

  • Meta Quarterly Report Shows First-Ever Revenue Decline, Outlook A Miss

    The Meta earnings report late Wednesday missed estimates on the top and bottom lines and showed its first year-over-year revenue decline.

  • Marriott Picks OpenTable As Preferred Restaurant Technology Provider

    Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) owned OpenTable has signed a global agreement to become a preferred restaurant technology provider to Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR). OpenTable serves more than 1,400 restaurants operated by Marriott hotels in properties across 56 countries worldwide. The agreement will make it easier for restaurants located in a Marriott branded property worldwide to take advantage of OpenTable technology and onboard their teams. "Our software streamlines hotel food

  • Rolls Royce Names This PE Partner As New Chief From January; Analysts Give Thumbs Up

    Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) named Tufan Erginbilgic, a private equity partner and former BP plc (NYSE: BP) executive, to succeed Warren East as the CEO, effective January 1. East, on February 24, disclosed his intention to step down at the end of this year. Erginbilgic, 62, is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses. “He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understan

  • Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Raise Rates 75 Basis Points

    Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and statement on Wednesday: The Fed unanimously raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25%-2.5%, in line with expectations, and anticipates the further increases in the target rate “will be appropriate.” In its statement, FOMC acknowledges that “spending and production have softened,” yet also affirms that “job gains have been robust in recent months.” Russia's war in Ukraine is adding “upward pressure

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, rejecting speculation that the US economy is in recession.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • Microsoft Investors Cheer Guidance

    Microsoft Corp. shares rallied after the company issued its guidance for the full year. The company said sales and operating income on a currency adjusted basis should increase by a double-digit percentage, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on an earnings call. Microsoft shares jumped more than 5%. The outlook reversed sentiment on the stock after Microsoft shares traded lower in after-hours trading after [its fiscal fourth-quarter results](https://www.wsj.com/articles/microsoft-msft-q4-earn

  • Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

    In CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), the standard for defining the industries of digital assets, Web3 is comprised of a diverse set of digital assets across industry groups.

  • Abcellera Biologics Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 89

    Abcellera Biologics Inc shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 89.

  • Is Trending Stock Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Netflix (NFLX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Can Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?

    Hannon Armstrong (HASI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Alibaba to Pursue Primary Listing in Hong Kong

    The move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Indexes drop as Walmart profit warning spooks investors

    U.S. stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending. Walmart shares sank 7.6% after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast late on Monday. Walmart blamed surging prices for food and fuel, and said it needed to cut prices to pare inventories.

  • Here’s What to Expect From the Fed’s Policy Review Today

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields have slumped almost 75 basis points in just a matter of weeks as investors fret about the prospect of a recession, providing a glum backdrop to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that concludes today. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale I

  • Chemicals Giant to Cut Production of Key Fertilizer Ingredient Amid Russian Gas Crisis

    German multinational BASF will reduce its production of the key fertilizer ingredient as it seeks to curb its natural gas use, in a move that could have ramifications for the global food crisis.

  • Infosys (INFY), IMDA Tie Up to Expand Singapore Presence

    With the latest collaboration with Singapore's IMDA, Infosys (INFY) will further expand its footprint in the country by recruiting fresh graduates and mature professionals.

  • Looking to refinance your student loans? These are the latest rates

    For 10-year fixed rate loans, the average student loan refinancing rate rose slightly to 5.42%, up from 5.35% the week prior, , according to the latest rates from personal finance company Credible of those who prequalified on their student loan marketplace for the week ending June 19. More than 40 million Americans are on the hook for student loan debt totaling more than$1.7 trillion dollars — so it’s likely no surprise that many people are looking to refinance their student loans. If you have a private student loan already — and can get better rates and terms by refinancing — then refinancing is worth looking into (see the lowest rates you can get here).