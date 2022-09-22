U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    +0.56 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1255
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3530
    -1.6830 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,201.79
    +644.25 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    +14.27 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Gold Springs Resource Announces New Gold Discovery at the Snow Target

0
Gold Springs Resources Corporation
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022, / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC), (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), is excited to announce a new 2022 discovery on the Snow target of its large Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah.

Highlights include:

  • 1.98 g/t gold equivalent over 3.0 meters and

  • 0.70 g/t gold equivalent over 27.4 meters in hole SN-22-002

Gold equivalent based on US$1,800/oz gold, US$25/oz silver and 50% for silver recovery.

Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration, stated:

"With this new gold discovery on the Snow target, we continue to demonstrate in 2022 the quality of our 33 targets defined to date on only 40% of the Gold Springs project. In 2021, the drill program already highlighted two new discoveries at Charlie Ross and White Point and both targets now host a resource.

This new discovery at Snow was primarily defined by a large CSAMT geophysical anomaly that extends north-south for 3km and parallels the 5km long Jumbo Trend located 900 meters to the west. This target is mostly covered by post mineral material, with the exception of the very southern portion where historical workings have produced surface samples up to 3.7 g/t gold. Hole SN-22-001 deviated during downhole drilling and did not intersect the primary CSAMT target. The following hole SN-22-002 intersected the geophysical anomaly and once again validates our working models for identifying gold mineralization.

We are excited to conduct follow up drilling in the coming months on this large geophysical anomaly over 1,000 meters wide in the discovery hole area. We are currently locating new drill pads on the 3km long Snow target, which will offset the discovery hole and target the boundary structures that are expected to control the gold mineralization."

2022 Drilling Program

The Company has now completed 65 holes totaling 13,810 meters of the planned 21,000-meter program. Drilling has targeted the North and South Jumbo resources, the Charlie Ross resource, the Red Light and the Snow targets.

GRC is now starting to drill the first-ever holes on the Horseshoe Extension target located between two of the three largest historic producing mines in the district (the Horseshoe and the Homestake mines).

The Snow Target

The Snow target is located on the Utah side of the nearly 8000 ha Gold Springs project and is controlled by a parallel structural zone to the Jumbo Trend. Historical workings are located on the southern end of the 3km long north-south Snow fault. They consist of one mine shaft and several slot cuts that focused on the structural zone, quartz-calcite veins, breccias and stockwork veining and have produced sample results from vein exposures as high as 3.7 g/t gold. The Snow target is very similar to the Jumbo Trend in that two parallel structures, the Snow to the east and the Fitch to the west, create the structural preparation needed to develop areas of gold mineralization.

Gold Springs Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture
Gold Springs Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

Summary of drill intercepts:

Hole
Number

Target

From
Meters

To
Meters

Thickness
Meters

Gold
g/t

Silver
g/t

AuEq
g/t

SN-22-002

Snow

143.3

146.3

3.0

1.93

7.1

1.98

and

176.8

204.2

27.4

0.62

12.44

0.70

True thickness is estimated to be 60-100% of reported length. Grams per tonne of gold and silver abbreviated as "Au g/t" and "Ag g/t" respectively.

Drill Hole Table

Hole ID

Target

Easting
UTM NAD 27

Northing

Elevation Meters

Azimuth

Inclination

TD (m)

SN-22-001

Snow

760393

4197860

2088

270

-45

335

SN-22-002

Snow

760224

4197793

2107

0

-90

335

Gold Springs Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture
Gold Springs Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

Qualified Person

Randall Moore, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Gold Springs Resource Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has approved the scientific or technical information in this release and has verified the data disclosed in this release for its geological reasonableness, checked all the inputs and verified the analytical data through an analysis of the blanks and standards submitted with the drill-chip samples.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 7 kg of RC chips were sent to the laboratory for each 1.52 meters drill interval. Standards and blanks are submitted into the sample stream at the rate of 15% for QA/QC purposes. In addition, the laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All RC sample assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against the drill logs.

Assay Method

Assays were performed in Reno, Nevada by ALS Geochemical, an ISO 9001:2000 certified and independent laboratory. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish with samples assaying greater than 5 g/t re-assayed using a 30-gram sample and a gravity finish. Silver is analyzed by a four-acid leach ICP method.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) and (OTCQB:GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:
Antonio Canton, President and CEO
acanton@goldspringsresource.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements herein include statements related to the Snow target having the structural preparation needed to develop areas of gold mineralization and may also include words such as "creating", "believe", "would", "continue", "will", "promising", "should", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources, grade, recovery rates, metal prices, capital and operating costs, and the application of taxes; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters, including water requirements for operations, as plans continue to be refined; regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for Gold Springs, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717143/Gold-Springs-Resource-Announces-New-Gold-Discovery-at-the-Snow-Target

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock dips despite fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to highlight the circumstances surrounding Costco's latest earnings report and the impact of increasing membership fees.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Bounced Higher Today

    Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) were bouncing 3.4% higher as of 3:31 p.m. ET on Thursday after slipping a little earlier this week. Instead, today's move appeared to be the result of investors seeking relatively safe stocks as the Nasdaq Composite index and Russell 2000 small-cap index fell. Bristol Myers Squibb has seemed to be sort of a safe haven for investors throughout much of 2022.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Defied the Market Downturn Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) defied the overall market downturn on Thursday, with its shares rising 1.7% higher as of the market close. Instead, investors appeared to favor relatively stable stocks such as J&J on a day when small-cap and tech stocks took a drubbing. After today's gain, J&J's shares are still down around 2.5% year to date.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]