U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.75
    -41.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -159.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,300.75
    -200.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.80
    -17.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    +0.78 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +3.42 (+11.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1320
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,556.82
    +2,898.14 (+8.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.88
    +22.28 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.38
    +51.23 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Gold Standard DAO | Creating a Sustainable Platform with Dynamic Taxation and Gold Standard

·5 min read

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Gold Standard DAO is cruising high after partnering with LODE and completing its first presale. A sustainable tokenomics and tax structure followed by the highly successful presale to create a solid foundation for the platform to build further, Gold Standard DAO or GSDAO aims to leverage the stability of gold and help people secure their money, making it immune to market fluctuations and disturbances. The users will buy the $GSD token, but the tokens will be backed by real physical gold kept safely in special vaults. The project is launching soon, public sale followed by mainnet launch will take place within Q1 2022.

A Solution for Trading in Gold

Gold trading and investing against the metal has its issues, which the Gold Standard aims to solve. It decentralizes the entire system and turns it into a self-governing environment leaving out the policymakers from deciding the fate of the value of gold at any point.

No Centralized Authority

With the Gold Standard DAO, gold does hold its dynamism in terms of price, but it happens without the intervention of any single centralized authority. With GSDAO and blockchain integrated into this system, users enjoy more control over their investment and enjoy a better outcome.

As more users add tokenized gold in the treasury, the total value locked (TVL) increases, and the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) drops. When people sell from the treasury, it creates a dynamic impact leading to an increase in the APY, attracting more investment. This stabilizes the system and prevents it from going up and down too much.

Working Of GSDAO

Each $GSD token is backed by 1 milli-ounce of tokenized gold in the treasury. The platform's protocol is created in a way that the $GSD's fair traded value is more than the intrinsic value of gold kept safely in the vaults.

Minting New $GSD Tokens

New $GSD tokens will be minted only when there is enough bullion to support the new tokens. This will make sure that there is no unwarranted minting of the tokens that can easily reduce the price by way of supply and demand disequilibrium. The Gold Standard DAO will launch within Q1 2022 on Avalanche initially then migrate to the Syscoin network when the Syscoin layer 2 is ready in a few months.

Bonds and Staking on GSDAO

Staking is a primary activity users can undertake to earn more $GSD. The $GSD tokens can be staked to earn rebase rewards, which in turn, comes from the bond sales. The users will stake $GSD in the predetermined protocol, and they will be rewarded according to the rates set by the monetary policy.

Introducing Dynamic Buying and Selling Tax

The selling tax is implemented to ensure the balance in the ecosystem, preventing losses for the investors even after some users decide to pull back their investments after profits. As it's a decentralized system, Gold Standard DAO cannot stop the participants from withdrawing their contributions.

So, a better way around is to introduce a tax that will feed the withdrawn portion back into the system. The purpose is to ensure that users have the freedom to decide what they wish to do with their investment while maintaining the treasury health.

How will the Buy and Sell Tax Be Implemented?

Both types of taxes are there to protect the treasury health. The sell tax will increase when the price falls while decreasing the buy tax. Both types of taxes are dynamic and will adjust according to the position and health of the platform.

When the buy tax is less, it will incentivize buying, bringing more investors as some have decided to leave.

Key features:

Gold Standard DAO has worked to build and run sustainable plus longevity-oriented protocol. GSDAO further aims to innovate and evolve its protocol and its functioning by expanding the treasury asset options.

Interest Bearing Tokens:

In addition to digital Gold (AUX), the protocol will allow the acceptance of Interest Bearing Tokens into the treasury. Interest bearing assets are fully collateralized representations of their own respective cryptocurrencies while at the same time providing users with a base interest rate just by holding them.

NFT Auction:

The plan is to organize weekly / fortnightly NFT auctions with NFTs created by a few renowned artists to strengthen the treasury. These NFTs should be unique and very limited. Participants can only bid on the NFTs by using $GSD tokens. A big percentage of the $GSDs raised from the NFTs will go straight to the treasury. The idea is to incentivise purchasing of $GSDs and increase buying pressure while benefiting the treasury.

More innovative features will be added to the protocol to introduce additional use cases to benefit the treasury and protect the project against inflation.

Partnerships

To provide the required momentum to the entire system, GSDAO has partnered up with LODE and Syscoin Foundation.

LODE

LODE is an audited/registered Swiss corporate legal entity and is the primary supplier of AUX digital gold to the GSDAO treasury. Each AUX coin is backed by one milligram of 99.99% investment grade, vaulted and insured gold bullion. LODE then mints each AUX Coin and sells those coins into the global marketplace for sending, spending, trading, and storing value.

Syscoin Foundation

The Syscoin network is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry. Syscoin's value is in its security, speed and close ties to the Bitcoin codebase with scalability in mind and flexibility of the Ethereum chain.

Conclusion

Working on the principles of DAO, the Gold Standard DAO takes an innovative turn and will become the first platform of its kind on Syscoin. The users buying the $GSD token will get an assurance for their investment via real physical gold pegged to the tokens and reserved in vaults across the globe. The users will benefit from a new smart chain along with enjoying a stable currency platform getting assured returns on their investments.The Gold Standard DAO is set to launch within Q1 2022, exact dates will be announced on its website and social media platforms.

Media Contact:

Arthur Rothschild - Gold Standard DAO
Website: www.gsdao.org
Email: admin@gsdao.org
PR - Cryptoshib.com
Email - info@cryptoshib.com

SOURCE: Gold Standard



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685328/Gold-Standard-DAO-Creating-a-Sustainable-Platform-with-Dynamic-Taxation-and-Gold-Standard

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • IBM stock pops, then fizzles after executives decline to provide earnings forecast

    A pop in International Business Machines Corp. stock cooled Monday after Big Blue declined to provide an earnings forecast.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Logitech Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance After Quarterly Sales and Profits Top Estimates

    PC and gaming peripherals company Logitech  posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal third quarter, a positive sign for the PC and home office sectors. Logitech now sees sales increasing between 2% and 5% in constant currency, with non-GAAP operating income ranging from $800 million to $900 million. Previous full-year guidance had called for flat sales, with non-GAAP operating income of between $800 million and $850 million.

  • Throwing up the white flag? Retail investors dumped stocks at Monday’s open, JPMorgan analysis finds

    According to Peng Cheng, a markets strategist at JPMorgan, retail investors aggressively dumped stocks at the beginning of the day.

  • Apple and Other Large-Cap Tech Stocks Provide No Shelter From the Selloff—Except for One

    The Nasdaq Composite is down more than 15% for the year to date. The market has been particularly quick to sell last year’s biggest winners.