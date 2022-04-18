U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.53
    -0.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0600
    +0.6210 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,809.51
    +628.80 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Gold Standard Ventures Announces 2022 Exploration Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GSV
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced plans for its 2022 first stage exploration program on its +21,000 hectare land package in Nevada’s Carlin Trend. The first stage program includes approximately 5,700 meters of reverse-circulation (“RC”) and core drilling over 20 holes. Drilling is scheduled to start in May 2022. Based on the results of the first stage exploration program, the Company intends to develop a second stage exploration program to be completed in the Fall and Winter of 2022.

https://goldstandardv.com/site/assets/files/6188/2022_exploration_program_graphics.pdf

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, “We are excited to initiate our 2022 drilling program. The focus of this year’s program is to test for oxide mineralization extensions at Pinion with the goal of enhancing the size of the Pinion pit and further extending the project life. We will also test the highly prospective LT target which is near Pinion and has the potential to develop into a satellite pit to the South Railroad Project in the future. Finally, after our new geological team spent the past year analyzing the historical drill database across our property package, we are excited to begin drilling for sulphide gold mineralization again. The Ranch prospect shows promise as a potential high-grade target north of the Dark Star oxide deposits. We will also revisit the North Bullion deposit in the north of our property package. North Bullion was the focus of exploration for the Company up until 2016 when the focus switched to drilling oxide mineralization at Dark Star and Pinion. Our team believes Carlin-type sulphide mineralization remains open to the northwest at North Bullion and we will test the area in the first half of our exploration season.”

Exploration Focus Areas:

Oxide Drilling

  • Pinion SB Zone (contiguous SE extension of Pinion): 12 RC drill holes (approximately 3,050 meters) to further develop oxide mineralization at the SB Zone target. Previously released intercepts at SB Zone include: PC20-22 (61.1m of 1.07 g Au/t), and PC21-07 (27.4m of 1.26 g Au/t) (see April 15, 2021, and January 18, 2022, news releases for further details). The deposit remains open to the south, west, and east in this target zone.

  • LT (3km NW from Pinion): 4 RC drill holes (approximately 800 meters) will continue to test for gold mineralization along the LT Fault. Previously released intercepts at LT include: LT21-02 (39.6m of 0.76 g Au/t) and LT20-08 (30.5m of 0.78 g Au/t) (see November 8, 2021, and October 29, 2020, news releases for further details). Mineralization at LT begins at surface and remains open to the north, south, west, and at depth.

Sulphide Drilling

  • Ranch (1km north of Dark Star): 1 core drill hole (approximately 610 meters) to test for high-grade sulphide gold mineralization. Dark Star North oxide mineralization plunges towards the north. In 2019 the Company drilled hole DS19-01 approximately 1km to the north of the Dark Star North deposit to test for high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth. The hole terminated at ~550 meters. The bottom 3.5m of DS19-01 contained high concentrations of pathfinder elements to Carlin-type sulphide mineralization (3,342 ppm As, 50 ppm Hg, 182 ppm Tl and 303 ppm Sb). The core hole planned for 2022 is approximately 200 meters to the south of DS19-01.

  • North Bullion (10km north of Pinion): 3 RC drill holes (approximately 1,250 meters) to test the northwest extension of high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth. Previously released intercepts at North Bullion include: RR16-01 (65.6m of 3.17 g Au/t sulphide mineralization, including 8.5m of 11.16 g Au/t) and RR16-05 (19.8m of 4.40 g Au/t sulphide mineralization, including 5.3m of 7.02 g Au/t) (see August 30, 2016, and January 23, 2017, news releases for further details). Previous drilling did not adequately test west of RR16-01 or RR16-05 and the deposit remains open to the northwest.

Qualified Persons

Richard Yancey, Geology Manager, is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential for LT to be a satellite pit to the South Railroad Project (“SRP”); the ability of the Company to increase the resource base at Pinion; the nature and extent of mineralization at the Pinion deposit; the Company’s future exploration plans and objectives; the expected size and dimensions of the planned pits and area of demonstrated mineral resources of the SRP; and about the potential financing and construction of the SRP. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that LT will become a satellite pit to the SRP; that the Company will be successful in increasing the resource base at Pinion; that the pit and the area of demonstrated mineral resources at SRP will conform to that set out in the feasibility study for SRP; and that the Company will be successful in the financing and construction of the SRP. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: that LT will not become a satellite pit to the SRP; that the Company may not successfully increase the resource base at Pinion; that the pit and the area of demonstrated mineral resources at SRP will be different than that set out in the feasibility study for SRP; that the Company may not be successful in financing and constructing the SRP; that the SRP may never be placed into production; global financial conditions and volatility of capital markets, uncertainty regarding the availability of additional capital, fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) and with the SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


Recommended Stories

  • Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Run Too Far?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company whose drugs have helped countless people. In this daily bar chart of REGN, below, we can see that prices made a large equilateral triangle formation and broke out on the upside in early March. Trading volume has not been particularly strong the past six weeks as prices rallied to new highs.

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy A

  • Natural-gas prices mark another finish at a nearly 14-year high, while oil prices climb

    Natural-gas prices carried on from last week's gains to mark the highest settlement since September2008.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

  • USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 Brent spot average price forecast.

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • JPMorgan: Fintech Transformation and Dividends Galore

    A look at the growth strategy of the largest bank in the US

  • Does PNC Have the Best Dividend Among Its Banking Peers?

    With the stock market bumping along in negative territory this year, dividends become even more important to investors. They not only provide income but also boost a stock's total return. Banks are cyclical in that they do well when the economy is strong and people are borrowing and investing.

  • Oil rises over 1% as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, with Brent crude topping $114 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply amid the Ukraine crisis. Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya's National Oil Corp on Monday said "a painful wave of closures" had begun hitting its facilities and declared force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites. "With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

  • Soaring interest rates weigh on big bank mortgage loan growth

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With soaring interest rates scaring off would-be mortgage borrowers, the outlook for banks' home lending portfolios is gloomy, according to first quarter filings and analysts. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan, rose to 5.13% in the week ended April 8, the highest since November 2018, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). While rate rises can be good for bank profits, the surge in borrowing costs is dampening demand for mortgage originations, according to MBA data and bank executives.

  • Corn futures climb to their highest prices in nearly a decade

    Corn futures climb past $8 a bushel on Monday, with concerns over the loss of exports from Ukraine and lower 2022 U.S. planting intensions lifting prices to their highest levels September 2012.

  • Crude Oil Markets Run Out of Momentum

    Crude oil markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back a little bit of the gains. At this point, it looks like we might get a potential pullback to find support.

  • China's economy sags under widespread COVID-19 lockdowns

    China's economy sags under widespread COVID-19 lockdowns

  • U.S. oil futures end at a 3-week high; natural-gas prices up over 7%

    U.S. oil prices climbed on Monday to finish at their highest level of the month so far, buoyed by ongoing concerns about tight supplies with no end in sight for Russia's war in Ukraine and a reported production outage at Libya's largest oil field. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery rose $1.26, or 1.2%, to settle at $108.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month finish since March 25, FactSet data show. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, climbed by

  • Bank of America Caps an Underwhelming Bank Earnings Season

    The bank reported a 12% drop in first-quarter profit, after other big U.S. lenders reported earnings declines last week.

  • Bitcoin Nears a Must-Hold Support Level

    Bitcoin has not been trading that well lately and recently made a one-month low. Here's must-hold support.

  • Q&A: EDPNC's Christopher Chung on megasite success and how to maintain the momentum

    When Christopher Chung arrived at EDPNC, the wheels were already in motion on the aggressive push for developing major manufacturing sites paired with generous incentives packages. After helping broker multiple major deals for new manufacturing, he says there is more to come if the state can stay ahead of the trends.

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsThere are s