Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results

Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
·2 min read
GSV
  • GSV
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors was approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 352,116,177; Total Voted: 188,114,654; Total Voted %: 53.42%

Nominees

For

For %

Against /
Withheld

Against /
Withheld %

Jason Attew

154,934,679

98.99%

1,584,940

1.01%

John Armstrong

155,065,916

99.07%

1,453,703

0.93%

Zara Boldt

153,924,076

98.34%

2,595,543

1.66%

Ronald Clayton

153,208,679

97.88%

3,310,940

2.12%

Cassandra Joseph

154,614,136

98.78%

1,905,483

1.22%

D. Bruce McLeod

154,911,033

98.97%

1,608,586

1.03%

Alex Morrison

154,884,496

98.96%

1,635,123

1.04%

William E. Threlkeld

154,871,416

98.95%

1,648,203

1.05%

Lisa Wade

154,785,185

98.89%

1,734,434

1.11%

Appointment of Auditor

185,888,299

98.82%

2,226,355

1.18%

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


