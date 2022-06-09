Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022.
The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors was approved. The results are as follows:
Total Eligible Votes: 352,116,177; Total Voted: 188,114,654; Total Voted %: 53.42%
Nominees
For
For %
Against /
Against /
Jason Attew
154,934,679
98.99%
1,584,940
1.01%
John Armstrong
155,065,916
99.07%
1,453,703
0.93%
Zara Boldt
153,924,076
98.34%
2,595,543
1.66%
Ronald Clayton
153,208,679
97.88%
3,310,940
2.12%
Cassandra Joseph
154,614,136
98.78%
1,905,483
1.22%
D. Bruce McLeod
154,911,033
98.97%
1,608,586
1.03%
Alex Morrison
154,884,496
98.96%
1,635,123
1.04%
William E. Threlkeld
154,871,416
98.95%
1,648,203
1.05%
Lisa Wade
154,785,185
98.89%
1,734,434
1.11%
Appointment of Auditor
185,888,299
98.82%
2,226,355
1.18%
Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.
About Gold Standard
Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.
For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com