Gold Standard Ventures Conference Call Timing Clarification

Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
·1 min read
  • GSV
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) would like to make a correction regarding the details of the timing of its Feasibility Study conference call. The conference call will take place at 10:00 am PT on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Conference call and webcast: Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 am PT.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada:

+1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers:

+1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.ca/links/goldstandard20220224.html

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada:

+1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 1857

All other callers:

+1 (604) 674-8052, replay code 1857

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


