Gold Surges Past $2,400 on Middle East Conflict Concerns
(Bloomberg) -- Gold surged past $2,400 an ounce as concerns over rising tensions between Israel and Iran stoked haven demand.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Record Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud Seeding
Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs
Bullion rose as much as 1.3% and headed for a fifth weekly gain after unverified media reports of explosions in Iran, Syria and Iraq.
Rhetoric between Iran and Israel has intensified since last weekend’s drone and missile strike, with the Islamic Republic warning against attacking its nuclear facilities, and threatening to respond in kind if they are targeted. The US, meanwhile, has urged restraint.
Those geopolitical risks largely offset jobs data on Thursday that fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve has some way to go before cutting rates — a view shared by a number of policymakers. Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for the precious metal, which doesn’t pay interest.
Robust demand from global central banks and Chinese consumers have also supported bullion, which is creeping back up toward last week’s record high. Data on Thursday showed exports from Switzerland into China climbed 31% in March from a month earlier.
Spot gold was up 1.1% at $2,404.95 an ounce at 9:36 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Silver, palladium and platinum also rose.
--With assistance from Martin Ritchie.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Really Happens When You Trade In an iPhone at the Apple Store
Rents Are the Fed’s ‘Biggest Stumbling Block’ in Taming US Inflation
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.