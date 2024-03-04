Gold, Which Shines During Times of Upheaval, Flirts With Record

(Bloomberg) -- Gold — a safe-haven asset that generally thrives during times of economic uncertainty, lower interest rates and geopolitical upheaval — is understandably having a moment.

The precious metal that’s stored in both federal depositories and individuals’ sock drawers is now within striking distance of a new all-time high as buyers race to stock up. Gold rose above $2,100 an ounce on Monday, quickly nearing the metal’s $2,135.39 peak.

“We still think it could go higher as well,” said Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities. That’s because some discretionary macro traders are underinvested in the metal “relative to historical norms heading into a Fed cutting cycle.”

The gold surge comes amid a burgeoning consensus the first US interest-rate cut since early 2020 is just around the corner. Nearly three in five investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim rates in June following a slew of weaker-than-expected US data reports, swaps markets data show. Non-yielding assets, like gold and silver, tend to perform well when interest rates drop.

Unlike other investing trends that come in and out of style — from SPACs to crypto — gold has always had a place in many investors’ portfolios, though demand ebbs and flows with external events. Investors typically want to own bullion in times of economic and political uncertainty; a polarizing, upcoming US presidential election and ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza certainly fit the bill. Strong physical buying from central banks and investors in Asia has also been a pillar of support.

“The bid for gold from sovereign reserve managers is sure to hold strong as Moscow and NATO talk openly about the risk of direct conflict,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Central-bank demand is helping offset profit-taking by investors looking to cash in on the higher gold prices, he said.

Robust buying by investors has been reflected in gold exchange-traded funds, with holdings of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) seeing their first daily inflow in nine trading sessions on Friday, Bloomberg data show. Gold ETFs were the main driver in the precious metal’s rally to a then-all-time high during the pandemic, but higher rates have largely driven away buyers since 2022.

Spot gold was up 2% to $ 2,117.86 an ounce as of 12:21 p.m. in New York. Silver and platinum gained while palladium fell.

