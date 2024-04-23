Gold (XAUUSD) Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell again after its biggest intraday loss in almost two years, with subsiding geopolitical risks in the Middle East crimping haven demand and investors monitoring signals the Federal Reserve won’t soon cut rates.

Concerns about escalating conflict between Israel and Iran faded on Monday as Tehran played down the impact and significance of Tel Aviv’s recent strike, saying that Israel has received the “necessary response at this stage.”

Traders are now focusing on US economic data due this week, including the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which will give more clues on the path for monetary policy. Policymakers have turned increasingly hawkish on the outlook for rates in recent weeks following a series of strong inflation reports.

With markets continuing to temper expectations for monetary easing this year, the precious metal may be forced to reckon with the prospect of a higher-for-longer rate environment, a scenario that would typically be a headwind for gold as it doesn’t pay interest.

Still, bullion is up about 12% so far this year, with gains supported by central bank buying and demand from Asia, especially China. The commodity has risen despite advances in the US currency and 10-year Treasury yields. Markets will also be watching a flurry of US bond auctions this week, which could test investors’ appetite.

“The easing in escalating Middle East tensions has seen some profit taking, and there is likely to have been some tactical short selling given the recent surge in gold prices,” Richard Grace, a senior currency analyst and international economist at ITC Markets, said in a research note.

Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $2,307.19 an ounce at 9:51 a.m. in Singapore, after its 2.7% plunge on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver declined, after tumbling 5.2% in the previous session. Palladium and platinum dropped.

--With assistance from Georgina McKay.

