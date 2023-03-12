U.S. markets closed

Golda, The Largest Israeli Ice-cream Franchise Chain With 130+ Branches, Launches Its Ordering and Delivery Experience Using DelivApp SaaS Platform

DelivApp
·3 min read
DelivApp
DelivApp

Golda launches its branded ordering and delivery management experience powered by Israeli startup DelivApp

The entire process is powered by the DelivApp e-commerce platform for food businesses
The entire process is powered by the DelivApp e-commerce platform for food businesses
The entire process is powered by the DelivApp e-commerce platform for food businesses
The entire process is powered by the DelivApp e-commerce platform for food businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golda, the largest Israeli ice-cream franchise chain with over 130 branches in the country, launches its own delivery service using the platform of an Israeli startup DelivApp.

“Today, delivery has evolved from a nice-to-have to one of our core offerings,” explains Yaron Golan, CEO of Anita Group & Golda Ice Cream. “Wolt and other third-party platforms did a great job educating consumers, but we could no longer ignore the economics. Golda chain operates at the forefront of innovation, and the launch of our new delivery app is our way to improve our service and allow millions of our customers enjoy exclusive benefits, for example, collecting bonus points in the digital wallet. The new app will also allow us to reach additional customers and continue growing our market share. While selecting a technology vendor, we conducted an in-depth due diligence in Israel and abroad. We chose DelivApp, their stellar platform and the team made the decision simple for us.”

Users of the new Golda app, enjoy an online ordering experience similar to the one Golda stores provide. The digital menu features a wide variety of flavors, toppings, yogurt and more. Digital customers benefit from special offers and promos, collect, and spend loyalty program bonus points. Those who prefer to order by phone can also do so easily via a call-center. Once an order is placed, it goes to a selected branch, from which it is automatically dispatched to Golda’s own courier fleet or to one of its partners such as Yango Delivery, Wolt Drive or a local provider. The entire process from ordering to delivery is powered by the DelivApp platform.

“Our mission is to allow businesses like Golda to establish themselves as digital brands and run online operations that are both delightful for customers and profitable for businesses,” says DelivApp’s co-founder and CEO Yan Zagatsky. “Today, this is critical more than ever: if you only rely on delivery aggregators, you compromise on your profit margins. Our product helps our customers to build a solution that is tailored to their unique needs, sell directly to their consumers, serve them well and win their loyalty.”

About DelivApp

DelivApp is a SaaS platform for managing and orchestrating on-demand food delivery. Headquartered in Israel, DelivApp serves restaurants and delivery fleets globally and provides them with a white-label marketplace ordering experience, loyalty program, merchant portal and app, dispatcher’s dashboard, courier app, consumer tracking functionality, access to external fulfillment options, and more.

About Golda
Golda, the largest Israeli ice-cream franchise chain, established in 2010 by the Avital family, who led the ice cream revolution in Israel, starting with the Anita Gelato chain in Tel-Aviv, which has become an international brand. Today, Golda operates more than 130 branches in Israel.

Contacts

Katya Rozenoer
Mobile: +972545439934
Email: katya-r@delivapp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b7fcac6-cd61-4f89-8208-fa0eff9ca56e


