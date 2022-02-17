U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.25
    -35.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,633.00
    -218.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,459.75
    -140.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.30
    -19.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    -1.13 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.60
    +26.10 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.45
    +0.75 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9560
    -0.4960 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,327.97
    -1,329.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.47
    -38.91 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.61
    -58.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Goldcast spotlights which event attendees will be your next customer

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Investor attention is focused on event companies lately, especially as pandemic restrictions ease around the world and events become in-person again.

Just this year, we’ve seen companies like EventX, Twine, Vendelux and Zuddl announce either funding or strategic moves that enable them to vie for attendee attention.

It’s not just a matter of going to events anymore, but of helping attendees get the most out of their time and money. The global event management software market size jumped from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $5.8 billion in 2020 and is poised to nearly triple by 2028, according to Grandview Research’s data.

But not everything is rosy in the industry. While some virtual event companies, like Hopin, became one of the fastest-growing companies in the past few years as a result, the shift back to in-person is now slowing down the demand for pure online events. This was one of the drivers for Hopin announcing last week that it laid off 12% of its staff.

With B2B technology companies spending an average of 25% to 40% of their budgets on marketing events each year to meet their pipeline goals, Goldcast is hoping to shed some light on the “black box” that is event revenue impact.

Hong Kong’s offline and virtual events platform EventX closes $18M Series B

Goldcast
Goldcast

Goldcast's founding team. Image Credits: Goldcast

It is the latest startup feeling some investor love as it develops a software stack designed for business-to-business marketers, hosting interactive virtual and hybrid events, to use go-to-market channels and actionable account-based insights for sales teams to show the pipeline impact of events.

The Boston-based company secured $10 million in seed funding, led by Unusual Ventures, with participation from HubSpot Ventures, Afore Capital, Underscore VC and a group of angel investors.

Palash Soni, CEO, started Goldcast with his Harvard Business School mates, Kishore Kothandaraman and Aashish Srinivas, in June 2020. Prior to coming to the U.S. for school, he was working for an adtech company and saw the challenge the company’s events team had in getting ahold of event data.

“We started thinking about an events CRM, but then the pandemic hit, and I saw an even bigger opportunity to build an end-to-end platform for companies to have this pipeline,” Soni told TechCrunch.

The company’s technology has two parts: first are the event resources for producing everything from a webinar to a full-scale event, and second, the data analytics integration and workflows so that sales teams can figure out the impact of the events.

Soni said it does compete against the likes of Hopin and other event companies, but believes Goldcast differentiates itself by its focus on B2B marketers and how those events drive pipeline for companies.

“We have a lot of integrations built in that capture everything on the attendee from registration up through the end of the event,” he added. “The journey is recreated and lives in HubSpot or another place, and shows how engaged someone was. You can then create models to say these engagements led to this pipeline impact and see where it drove it.”

Goldcast officially launched its product in January 2021 and decided to go after seed funding after seeing an immediate product market fit that included reaching 100 customers and seeing revenue grow between 50% and 150% quarter over quarter throughout the past 12 months, Soni said. Customers on the list include Drift, Salesloft, Attentive, Weave, Toast, Avalara and Microsoft GitHub.

He intends to deploy the new capital into growing Goldcast’s customer base and product development to go after larger customers, especially as bigger conferences go back to in-person or even a mix of that and virtual.

As part of the investment, Sandhya Hegde, partner at Unusual Ventures, will join the board. She says today’s B2B companies want to use go-to-market strategies and a smart tech stack to secure sales versus the traditional mention of getting on phone calls and “using brute force.”

Hegde, who has a product and engineering background, was working in marketing prior to Unusual Ventures and said she “was shocked at how far behind the stack they were using.”

“Goldcast is focused on getting the plumbing right around managing lead flow and integration,” she added. “Instead of the old ways of sending a lot of emails to a database and hoping they somehow end up in the inbox, marketers can use virtual events like a scalable engagement channel.”

Virtual events startups have high hopes for after the pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

    At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want to see these companies succeed and prosper," BlackRock executives wrote in a letter that a spokesman confirmed was sent at the start of the year to officials, trade groups and others in energy-rich Texas. "We will continue to invest in and support fossil fuel companies, including Texas fossil fuel companies," states the memo, signed by Dalia Blass, BlackRock's head of external affairs, and Mark McCombe, BlackRock's chief client officer.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Alphabet’s Wing Elevates Drone Technology Chief to Head of Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit elevated its leading technology official to head the company as it seeks to rapidly expand its drone delivery operations, including in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Renews Warning of ‘Imminent’ Attac

  • How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

    After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

  • Musk Says SEC Out to ‘Chill’ His Speech With ‘Endless’ Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. told a judge the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is “targeting” the two and has failed to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million it collected in a settlement of a 2018 case over his tweets.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiC

  • Cnooc Adds $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals as China Frets on Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Renews Warning of ‘Imminent’ Attack Risk: Ukraine

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Renews Warning of ‘Imminent’

  • Exclusive: Yellow trades 'outdated' HQ for updated leased space

    As Yellow Corp. shifts its Overland Park location from the corner of Interstate 435 and Roe Avenue, more than 330,000 office square feet will become available for sublease, and the underlying property could support future redevelopment.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • Walmart forecasts profit above expectations as demand holds firm

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc beat full-year profit and U.S. sales expectations on Thursday, signaling steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues during the holiday season and rampant cost inflation pressured the retail giant's margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and negotiating power with suppliers, helping it gain market share in key areas of business such as groceries. Walmart has previously said it has been asking suppliers to keep prices low in order to take market share, U.S. chief executive John Furner said in November.

  • Purdue Pharma to ask judge to extend legal shield for Sacklers

    Purdue Pharma will ask a bankruptcy judge on Thursday to extend a legal shield that prevents opioid lawsuits from going forward against some members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker. The hearing before Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, comes as the Sacklers try to reach a deal with eight states and the District of Columbia to resolve litigation alleging they fueled the opioid epidemic. The legal shield protecting the Sacklers has been in place while the parties try to work out a deal.

  • Despite challenges, Asia's aerospace industry plots rebound at air show

    As a depleted Singapore Airshow winds down, delegates reported growing optimism as the hard-hit Asian aerospace market begins to recover despite emerging concerns around labour shortages, rising costs and supply chain challenges. Singapore Airlines on Wednesday finalised an order for seven Airbus A350 freighters, while Etihad Airways placed a provisional order for seven of the same model.

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.