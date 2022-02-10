U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    -20.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,987.00
    -152.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,644.75
    -56.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.50
    -16.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.67
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -11.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0520
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,545.28
    -648.73 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.26
    -13.92 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Goldcliff Grants Options

Goldcliff Resource Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GCFFF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants for the purchase of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant for directors and officers and for a term of three years for employees and consultants. The grant of stock options is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


