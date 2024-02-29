Goldcliff Resource Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To CA$0.015

Insiders who acquired CA$159.8k worth of Goldcliff Resource Corporation's (CVE:GCN) stock at an average price of CA$0.053 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 25% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only CA$45.0k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goldcliff Resource

The President George Sanders made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$150k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.06 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.015). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Goldcliff Resource insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$0.053. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Goldcliff Resource Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Goldcliff Resource insiders own 40% of the company, worth about CA$533k. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Goldcliff Resource Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Goldcliff Resource insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Goldcliff Resource insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Goldcliff Resource has 6 warning signs (and 5 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

