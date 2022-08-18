U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,283.74
    +9.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.04
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.34
    +27.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.55
    +2.44 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.27 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0090
    -0.0090 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0119 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8820
    +0.7920 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,427.09
    +29.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.74
    +1.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Goldcliff Samples 170 g/t Silver at Kettle Valley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goldcliff Resource Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GCFFF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that follow up surface sampling at the Kettle Valley Au-Ag (gold/silver) project near Rock Creek in southern British Columbia has yielded strong silver values. Following the completion of the reconnaissance drill programme, prospecting was undertaken to explore rock cuts along a drill access trail approximately 150 metres westerly from the Cliff Zone epithermal gold-silver target.

Along the drill access trail to the southernmost drill site numerous angular, milky white quartz fragments ranging up to 50 cm were found scattered in dioritic rocks over an area measuring 20 by 35 metres. The angularity of the quartz indicates a local source. Disseminated grains of galena (lead) were present in many fragments. Composite sample (WR22-03), consisting of numerous fragments, assayed 170 g/t Ag along with highly elevated values in lead, bismuth, tellurium and the second highest molybdenum value to date. The gold component was low, assaying 0.065 g/t Au.

The quartz fragment texture and distinct geochemical composition differ markedly from the epithermal Au-Ag Cliff Zone suggesting that this is more likely intrusive related mineralization. Very significant is that similar looking quartz was found along a logging road 525 metres to the north. Here sample KV21-18 also in dioritic terrain assayed 88.5 g/t Ag and contained highly anomalous lead, bismuth, tellurium and molybdenum.

While this mineralization does not currently constitute a stand-alone new target at Kettle Valley, it is further strong evidence of a robust hydrothermal system that is pregnant with precious metals. Further prospecting and field work will resume at Kettle Valley in September.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE TO AUGUST 26, 2025

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that it has received a three year extension to its Environmental Clearance Certificate (the "ECC"), from the Office of the Environmental Commissioner, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism of the Republic of Namibia, covering the entire PEL 73 permit, which covers over 6.3 million acres (25,000 km2), in northeast Namibia.

  • Chile dictates measures against mining company for giant sinkhole

    Chile's SMA environmental regulator said on Tuesday it had issued a series of measures against a copper mine owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp after a sinkhole opened up near one of the company's mines. "After several inspection visits to the area, we detected that the company was carrying out an over-extraction of material, which could have caused an increase in outcropping waters that have not been adequately controlled," environment superintendent Emmanuel Ibarra said.

  • Metal Energy Acquires 70% of the Manibridge Project, Gives Notice of Intent to Achieve 100% Ownership

    Metal Energy Corp. ("the "Company" or "Metal Energy") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 70% interest in the Manibridge project ("Manibridge" or the "Project") effective August 16, 2022. Metal Energy also announces it has elected to continue exploration to earn up to 100% interest in Manibridge and expects to complete this milestone in the near term.

  • South African Coal Miner Says Rail Snags Hobble Export Potential

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Exxaro Resources Ltd. can’t fully exploit booming global coal prices because rail disruptions are curbing more than half its potential exports of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) MillionairesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Hold

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

  • Huobi to end crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand

    Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global will cease crypto derivatives trading services in New Zealand from Tuesday next week — only months after launching in the country – according to a company blog post. See related article: Huobi closes Thai crypto unit, regulator revokes license Fast facts From Aug. 23, Huobi will classify New Zealand as […]

  • Automakers Steer Toward Sustainable Supply Chains

    By Susan Galer

  • Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ryerson (RYI) Now

    Ryerson (RYI) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • Stocks Waver as Investors Mull Economic Data, Fed Minutes

    U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday as investors parsed earnings reports, economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues about the trajectory of the economy and interest rates.

  • Treasury Taps City of London Again in Latest Push to Buoy IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) MillionairesThe UK government is holding talks with senior finance executives to find ways to stimulate demand for listings, the latest initiative that aims to boost the City of

  • AstraZeneca Slaps Lawsuit Against Former Employee As He Moves To Close Rival: Report

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has filed suit against former VP and head of investor relations Chris Sheldon as he prepares to start a new job at GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) in September, Bloomberg reported. In a London court filing, AstraZeneca argued that Sheldon would be violating a non-compete agreement, which he was paid more than $774,000 in shares to sign in 2021, Bloomberg reported. Sheldon worked at AstraZeneca for more than 18 years. He resigned earlier this month, effective immediately, accord

  • Zacks.com featured highlights BorgWarne, Carlisle Companies, Valley National Bancorp, Vishay Intertechnology and Waste Management

    BorgWarne, Carlisle Companies, Valley National Bancorp, Vishay Intertechnology and Waste Management have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Turkey's cenbank shocks with 100 basis point rate cut despite soaring inflation

    Turkey's central bank shocked markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 13%, saying it needed to keep driving economic growth despite inflation hitting nearly 80% and a monetary tightening trend among its peers worldwide. The lira dropped as much as 1.2% as the bank took its latest step down the unorthodox policy path advocated by President Tayyip Erdogan that aims to provide targeted cheap credit to help boost Turkish exports. There had been virtually no signal that another rate cut was in the works and no economist polled by Reuters had predicted one, given that inflation has soared to 24-year highs, eating deeply into Turks' earnings and savings.

  • Private Equity Just Notched a Big Tax Victory. How to Play It.

    If private-equity managers can save a deeply unpopular carried-interest tax treatment, imagine what they can do at the deal table.

  • Investors cancel the 'apocalypse' and make a hard pivot in August: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

  • New layoffs hit tech firm with big Portland presence

    Software maker New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) plans to lay off 110 employees in a restructuring to “focus its resources on top priorities,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company told regulators it will take $8.3 million to $9.3 million charge from employee terminations and other costs of this restructuring. New Relic is based in San Francisco but has hundreds of employees at what it calls its engineering headquarters in downtown Portland.

  • General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $77.44, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session.

  • Here’s why Target was willing to pay so much to sell off excess inventory

    Target Corp.'s earnings and stock has suffered in recent months as the discount retailer started aggressively dealing with an inventory glut, likely leaving some investors to wonder why, and is it worth it.

  • Indonesia’s Biggest Telco to Combine Mobile, Broadband Business

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Telkom Indonesia is planning to combine its broadband and wireless businesses as part of an overhaul of the sprawling state-owned telecommunications company, a senior executive said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plun

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

    NOAH, URI, and FBP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on August 18, 2022.