Goldcliff Secures Contractor for Drilling at Kettle Valley

  • GCFFF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd. for the drilling of a minimum of 1,500 metres at the Kettle Valley gold/silver project, near Rock Creek, B.C. Mobilization will commence as soon as weather conditions permit low cost access, likely in late April.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


  • SECOND DIAMOND DRILL RIG COMMENCES AT E79s FLAGSHIP MYRTLEFORD GOLD PROJECT

    E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to report the arrival of the second diamond drill rig to its flagship Myrtleford project in Victoria. E79 has committed to a significant diamond drill program testing extensions to the high-grade gold discovered at Happy Valley and the commencement of a maiden drill program at its Twist Creek prospect located in Victoria, Australia.

  • Minsud reports final results of the 2021 Phase III drilling program; confirms 26,000m drilling program 2022 - Phase IV at the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Argentina

    Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce results from the last four (4) drillholes completed in the Phase III program over the Chinchillones area, located at the Chita Valley Project, San Juan province, Argentina. The Company completed the largest annual drilling program over the Chita project encompassing 11,970 meters distributed in twenty-four (24) drill holes.

  • Gonna Take a Sentimental Journey

    Let's take a trip to the sentiment indicators I use and the parameters I look for to assess the market.

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • Dow snaps 5-session skid Thursday, stocks post turnaround after Biden details new sanctions on Russia

    All three major equity indexes roar back to post gains on Thursday, as investors digest fallout from Russia's multi-pronged military assault in Ukraine.

  • Stock Market Today - 2/23: Stocks End Lower As Ukraine Orders State of Emergency; Cyber Attacks Reported

    Stocks end lower, with the S&P 500 sinking deeper into correction territory, as Ukraine's move to declare a state of emergency has investors worried of a near-term escalation in its simmering conflict with Russia.

  • Is Elon Musk Building a Case Against One of Tesla's Top Regulators?

    The situation is escalating between the richest man in the world and one of the main regulators of the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.

  • Stocks down after Russian forces invade Ukraine, safe-havens shine

    Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the West's worst fears with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. CRISTIAN MAGGIO, HEAD OF STRATEGY AT TD SECURITIES, LONDON: "Currencies that will underperform the most are the most volatile - the Russian rouble and the Turkish lira...

  • Ukraine’s Fog of War Reaches Central Banks

    While the direct spillovers from Russia’s invasion for the broader European economy are few, the jump in energy prices is causing markets to fret about stagflation.

  • NetApp stock falls as earnings forecast comes in under Street view

    NetApp Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud-based data-services company’s fourth-quarter earnings forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations. NetApp (NTAP) shares fell as much as 6% after hours, following a 2.3% decline in the regular session to close at $84.09.

  • 4 Crypto Tax Myths You Need to Know

    Dan Hannum, Zenledger COO, joins “First Mover” for CoinDesk’s Tax Week programming to discuss misconceptions about taxation of crypto activity. Hannum explains the tax structure for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions and examines tax rules for staking, airdrops, and other DeFi activities.

  • Russian Market Rout Wipes $200 Billion From Stocks; Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and additional sanctions from the U.S., wiping out almost $200 billion in stock-market value and roughly a third of the sovereign debt’s value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After

  • Bitcoin Mining Can Generate Significant Tax Revenue

    As part of CoinDesk’s Tax Week coverage, Research Analyst George Kaloudis shares insights on how the IRS can collect tax revenue from crypto miners.

  • The Slow Path to Oversold

    As we head on this trip, investors are asking, 'are we there yet!?' Here's what I see -- including a potential rally -- coming ahead.

  • Never Knowingly Undersold no more, UK's John Lewis drops 96-year old price pledge

    British department store retailer John Lewis will this summer abandon the "Never Knowingly Undersold" price pledge it has maintained since 1925, it said on Friday. The promise means the employee-owned John Lewis matches prices on like-for-like branded products with national retailers that sell both online and in shops. “Never Knowingly Undersold has been a cherished sign of trust for John Lewis for a century but it doesn't fit with how customers shop today as more purchases are made online," said executive director Pippa Wicks.

  • Financial stocks suffer broad beating after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends Treasury yields lower

    Financial stocks suffered a broad beating Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a flight to safety that sent Treasury prices higher and yields lower. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF sank 3.8% in premarket trading toward a five-month low, with only one of 67 equity components gaining ground, while futures for the S&P 500 dove 2.6% toward a nine-month low. Among the ETF's more-active components, shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 5.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. slid 4.8%, Citigroup I

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Accuses Russia of Targeting Civilians: Ukrai

  • Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Could Keep Pushing Oil Prices Higher. What to Know Ahead of the OPEC+ Meeting.

    Major oil producers are set to meet March 2, as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the market.

  • Bath & Body Works reports a record 2021

    Bath & Body Works Inc. has no issue standing on its own. The Columbus-based retailer ended its 2021 with $3.02 billion in sales in its fourth quarter, an increase of 11% over fourth quarter 2020, and wrapped the year with $7.88 billion in sales, a 22% increase from 2020. CEO Andrew Meslow, on a Thursday morning call with stock analysts, called it a historic year for the company.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par