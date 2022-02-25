Goldcliff Secures Contractor for Drilling at Kettle Valley

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Hardrock Diamond Drilling Ltd. for the drilling of a minimum of 1,500 metres at the Kettle Valley gold/silver project, near Rock Creek, B.C. Mobilization will commence as soon as weather conditions permit low cost access, likely in late April.



Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

