U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,240.99
    -718.96 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Golddoge Sachs Introduces the First Crypto ETF Accessible to Everyone

Golddoge Sachs
·4 min read
Golddoge Sachs
Golddoge Sachs

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golddoge Sachs, the first leveraged index that lets users invest in an exclusive selection of the best assets, diversified like equity funds with the best yield expectations, has been introduced in the crypto market that uses dollar cost averaging (DCA) to achieve the best possible return just by holding.


With technology reaching new heights everyday, there is a financial product for everything. But in spite of all the progress, there is still a lot needed to be done in the crypto sector. Consider an investment banker who trades stocks on a conventional market. For any financial need, there is a product or service available. He uses ETFs. But, as a crypto enthusiast, he discovers that he needs to do a significant amount of work there himself. Having to do things that he doesn't do himself with his stocks.

One such investment banker, who calls himself ‘Moby’ in crypto space, came up with the idea of a crypto brokering platform that would return 633% APY on a safe investment in crypto space, and named it Golddoge Sachs.

Golddoge Sachs Principle and Working

Users buy a single Golddoge Sachs ($GDS) token, and eventually the purchases build up the investment pot that further buys into 14 blue chips in cryptocurrency including the absolute major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, etc.


With the continuous trading volume, the investment pot keeps building up. Over time, this investment earns a yield as the crypto market rises. This yield is periodically siphoned off and paid out to holders through buybacks in $GDS. Thus, the token replicates the yield.

If the token grows because the demand increases, this also increases the token value, creating a simple yet efficient leverage effect.

The token launches with the blue chip ETF and is initially exclusively available on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). But Moby claims that additional chains and more types of ETFs are planned, so there is something for everyone. Users simply need a wallet, similar to the stock market, and no accounts are required.

Golddoge Ecosystem and Tokenomics

Golddoge Sachs takes the path of secure success based on broad diversification, knowledge and DCA.


Golddoge Sachs protects users’ investments in following ways:

  • The investment pot acts as a hedge against financial losses.

  • Anti-swing trading token design

  • Anti-bot taxation

  • Anti-sniper launch conditions

  • Bot protection in the community

  • Max transaction anti-dump rules

  • Max wallet anti-whale rules

Tokenomics

Golddoge Sachs ($GDS) has a 15% tax on Buy and Sell transactions which is distributed in the following way:

  • 2% goes to the development

  • 3% goes to the marketing

  • 10% goes to the investment pot

The investment pot makes investments into the 14 top-performing cryptocurrencies, and users receive a return on gains at the end of the month. But, as the investment uses a leverage effect, users can expect to receive 3 times more than if they invested by themselves.

Investing with Golddoge Sachs surpasses individual investing in any circumstance since the success of their investments for customers is further multiplied by the success of their own chart performance.

To get more information about Golddoge Sachs, visit the project's official website or read the official whitepaper.

About Golddoge Sachs

Golddoge Sachs is a crypto ETF that lets users invest in top 14 cryptocurrencies using $GDS token. With the Golddoge Sachs Token, users receive shares in a regularly generated return based on a first-class portfolio built on the top crypto assets.

Based only on the performance of the cryptocurrency market and Golddoge Sachs' integrated leverage, the conservative estimate for the yearly returns is 600% APY.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook


References:

Whitepaper: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/WP-Golddoge_Sachs-Whitepaper.pdf

Litepaper: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Litepaper.pdf

Onepager: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Onepager.pdf

PCS: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1

BSC Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1

BSC Contract Address: 0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1


Moby Dick

Golddoge Sachs

info@golddogesachs.com

https://golddogesachs.com/


Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Moby Dick Golddoge Sachs info at golddogesachs.com https://golddogesachs.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media

    Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday. The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and Kinh Bac City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Investor Weighs In On Berkshire's Occidental Play

    Now that Berkshire Hathaway has gotten the green light to acquire up to half of Occidental Petroleum's shares, don't be surprised if the company moves swiftly, one investor says. Within the span of a few months, Berkshire has become Occidental's [biggest shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/warren-buffetts-berkshire-boosts-stake-in-occidental-petroleum-11655988922). It's easy to see why Chief Executive Warren Buffett likes the company, said Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager at Sme

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Crypto prices slide as FDIC issues cease and desist letters to crypto companies

    Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Tesla, Walmart, Target

    Yahoo Finance Live co-anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks moving in after-hours trading.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Why GigaCloud Stock Soared Higher on Friday

    The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Here are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long – Citi

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesIt’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1 billion

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, and the illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, was last seen whisked away in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours with his head covered, a source close to the tycoon told Reuters at the time.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do As Market Rally Pulls Back; Warren Buffett Blasts Out Of Base

    The market rally is retreating as the 10-year yields runs higher, toward 3%. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday.

  • Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in

    It’s been a good year for energy stocks. The S&P 500’s XLE is up nearly 40% since the beginning of January — by far outperforming the broader market.

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has