U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +12.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,811.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,035.25
    +65.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.90
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.33
    -1.38 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7350
    -0.2130 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,868.87
    -2,494.42 (-7.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.76
    -70.93 (-9.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,017.74
    -195.90 (-0.75%)
     

Golden Agri-Resources achieved a record first quarter performance in 2022

·5 min read

  • EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 61 percent year-on-year to US$372 million, while net profit was excellent at US$188 million

  • Continued strength in CPO market prices more than compensated for lower palm product output

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR" or the "Company") got off to a good start in 2022, achieving a record first quarter performance. EBITDA reached US$372 million, a 61 percent increase year on year. Underlying profit and net profit also realised robust results of US$173 million and US$188 million, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Agri-Resources)
(PRNewsfoto/Golden Agri-Resources)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

US$ million

Three months ended


31 Mar 2022

(1Q 2022)

31 Mar 2021

(1Q 2021)

Change

Revenue

2,700

2,048

32%

Gross Profit

673

485

39%

EBITDA1

372

232

61%

Underlying Profit2

173

99

74%

Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)3

26

-15

n.m

Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)

3

-14

n.m

Net Profit4

188

41

361%

1 Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain or loss, and exceptional items

2 Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain or loss, and deferred tax income or expense

3 Net of tax and/or non-controlling interests

4 Attributable to owners of the Company

This strong performance was achieved on the back of a 32 percent year on year increase in revenue to over US$2.7 billion, primarily attributable to the continued appreciation of CPO market prices. Both the upstream and downstream businesses contributed to the excellent results. Upstream, the strengthening of CPO prices more than offset the decrease in plantation output. Our downstream business also delivered a healthy margin this quarter.

On the outlook, Mr Franky O. Widjaja, GAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Global oilseed production growth is predicted to remain limited. Palm oil production is estimated to grow at a single digit pace this year. Adverse weather conditions in oilseed producing countries has brought vegetable oil prices to historical highs. Many countries are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions resulting in increased spending which will support the global vegetable oil demand amid the high price situation."

Mr Widjaja added: "The Indonesian Government has implemented a temporary export ban to tackle the food inflation in the country. GAR fully supports the Government's policy to ensure an adequate domestic supply of cooking oil at affordable prices. We believe that our well-established vertically integrated business model provides us with the flexibility to adjust our operations to adapt with the evolving industry changes. However, the current uncertainties remain due to the new variants of COVID-19 and global supply chain issues which may affect our operations."

As of 31 March 2022, GAR's planted area stood at 537 thousand hectares, comprising 511 thousand hectares of mature estates and 26 thousand hectares of immature estates. Fruit yield for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 21 percent to 4.2 tonnes per hectare, from the first quarter of 2021's high base of production that experienced a rebound after the El Niño. The production was also impacted by high rainfalls and old estates being prepared for replanting.

The sales volume of downstream business in the current quarter declined slightly year-on-year, affected by lower feedstock availability in the market.

GAR continues to pursue its goal of supply chain transformation. As of the first quarter of 2022, GAR has achieved 95 percent Traceability to Plantation (TTP) for our palm supply chain. Its supply chain is not static, and there is always some turnover every year, making it challenging to achieve 100 percent TTP. New suppliers joining GAR's supply chain require time to build capacity to implement TTP. GAR is engaging actively with these and the very few suppliers who have yet to complete their TTP and have devised action plans to support them to achieve TTP. GAR is also exploring ways to build a database of TTP-compliant suppliers for future sourcing.

GAR is also registering smallholders under the Ksatria Sawit programme, which aims to accelerate TTP. This initiative reaches out to areas where many of its supplier mills buy from smallholders and traces their agents and farmers. Around 120,000 farmers have been registered under the programme.

Since GAR has reached this advanced stage of TTP, it is focusing its resources on the next phase of supply chain transformation, which is to deepen its engagement and design more targeted programmes to support its suppliers in their sustainability journey.

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 536,907 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 31 March 2022, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the technology-driven production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.9 billion as at 31 March 2022. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.56 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

As an integrated agribusiness, GAR delivers an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally. GAR's products are delivered to a diversified customer base in approximately 100 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, on-shore refining and ex-tank operations in many countries. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, as well as sugar businesses.

SOURCE Golden Agri-Resources

Recommended Stories

  • Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less clear

    Walt Disney Co's quarterly results show a path for signing up a quarter billion subscribers: international expansion. Disney's streaming gains surpassed Wall Street's estimates for the company's marquee Disney+ video service, but the costs of the business left some investors and analysts unimpressed. The stock fell 3% to $102 a share after the company reported its second quarter results Wednesday, reflecting a new skepticism about the streaming business in the wake of Netflix's recent stumbles.

  • Australia’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs go live

    Australia’s first three cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) launched on the Cboe exchange on Thursday, bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum products to the stock market. See related article: Launch of three crypto ETFs in Australia delayed Fast facts One of the funds, the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) from Cosmos Asset Management, tracks the Purpose Bitcoin […]

  • Major China Developer Sunac Misses Payment as Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. didn’t pay a dollar-bond coupon before a Wednesday deadline and doesn’t expect to make payments on other notes, becoming one of the biggest Chinese property companies to renege on its obligations amid a record-breaking wave of defaults.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsSto

  • Instacart Files Confidentially for an IPO That Could Happen This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc., the largest online grocery delivery platform in the US, said it confidentially filed documents for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueThe

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Cu

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.