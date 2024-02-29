Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 51%, while individual investors hold 27%

Key Insights

Significant control over Golden Agri-Resources by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (PT Sinar Mas Group)

Institutional ownership in Golden Agri-Resources is 23%

A look at the shareholders of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Golden Agri-Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Agri-Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Golden Agri-Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Golden Agri-Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Golden Agri-Resources. PT Sinar Mas Group is currently the largest shareholder, with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Kopernik Global Investors, LLC holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Agri-Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own S$149k worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the Golden Agri-Resources stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Golden Agri-Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Golden Agri-Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

