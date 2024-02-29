Golden Bears pull away from Cougars in second half

Feb. 28—As hot as WVU Tech was at the 3-point line at the start of the game, everyone knew a run from Indiana-Kokomo was coming.

It is, after all, playoff basketball.

That run did come, but the Golden Bears weathered the Cougars' abbreviated storm.

The No. 4 seed Golden Bears led virtually the entire first half, then ran away in the second half to defeat the No. 5 Cougars 83-66 in a River States Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Tech (18-9), which ended a three-game losing streak, will visit No. 1 seed and regular season champion Point Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals. Point Park avoided upset, beating No. 9 Indiana East 86-85.

"It's my favorite time of the year, personally," said Tech freshman Braden Chapman, who knows a thing or two about postseason basketball from his days at state power Shady Spring. "It really shows, to me, the hard work that you've put in throughout the season. This team has put in so much work, so I'm glad that it's showing."

Six of the Golden Bears' first eight shots in the first half were 3-pointers — three from Cameron Danser, two from Brant Smithers and one from Liam Craven. All six were sandwiched between Ashton Parker lay-ins, the second of which was a three-point play as Tech jumped to a 23-12 lead with 10:01 to play.

"That's what we preach," Tech coach George Wilmore said. "We want to stay in space. We want to have Ashton and Thomas (Hailey) making plays for other people when shots are falling. We were 15 for 30. That's great. First of all, we got 30 shots. We got 30 3-point opportunities and when you can shoot 50 percent, you're going to win most of the time."

The Cougars (21-8) struggled offensively and couldn't put any type of run together, until they finally got going after Parker gave Tech a 25-14 lead after a stickback of his own miss.

IU-Kokomo went on a 12-3 run to get to within 28-26.

It was a game from there. A 3-pointer by Craven put Tech up by five, but the Cougars scored the next seven points. A free throw from Joseph Annan Jr. tied the game for the first time, and his jumper from the foul line put the Cougars ahead for the first time, 35-33 with 38 seconds remaining.

Tech responded. Chapman worked the ball with the shot clock still in play. He drove to the basket but was able to fire a right-handed pass to Danser, who drained a 3-pointer with the shot clock buzzer sounding and 3.3 seconds on the game clock for a 36-35 lead going into halftime.

"Flat ball screens, we work on that a lot," Chapman said. "Attacking downhill with pace. Eyes are up, they helped out a little bit. I found Cam in the corner and he hit a great shot, so all credit to him."

The Cougars twice took the lead early in the second half, its latest 43-41 just over four minutes in. This time, Tech pulled away to stay.

Wilmore said the team learned a lesson from the last time the two met, an 85-77 Tech win Jan. 20 on the road.

"The same thing happened when we played them there," Wilmore said. "We were up 44-31 at half and then they tried to play fast. They turned us over a little bit and they got out on transition. Same thing they did those last 10 minutes of the first half (Wednesday). They got nine more possessions in the first half than we did

"So we had to make sure we were slowing the game down, executing. We only had four turnovers in the second half and scored 47 points. One of the keys was getting great shots and we got that all second half."

Chapman was a big reason for that. He hit all five of his 3-pointers in the second half, including two straight to start a 16-5 roll that turned a one-point advantage into a 64-52 lead with 6:49 to go.

Chapman was big not only shooting the ball, but also distributing and defending. He finished with game-highs of 21 points and seven steals, and while he was credited with only two steals, his defense disrupted the Cougars the entire half.

"We're a really good shooting team. I mean, the numbers don't lie," Chapman said. "But I was talking to Liam at halftime, they were collapsing and I was taught to find the open guy. That's what I was doing the first half. Liam came up to me and said, 'Don't worry. Now you're going to get your own.'"

Annan led IU-Kokomo with 19 points. Dell Demeyers had 13 and Chris Chin 10.

The Cougars didn't help themselves at the free throw line, converting on just 7 of 15 — 1 of 6 in the first half.

Tech, meanwhile, was 10 of 10 at the line.

Parker was also big for the Golden Bears. He finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks before fouling out with 2:35 to play.

He was already coming off a career-high 39 points in last Friday's 83-77 loss at Point Park.

Danser and Smithers both had 15 points for Tech.

Golden Bears senior Andrew Work missed his third straight game. Wilmore said he will be back for the semifinal at Point Park.

