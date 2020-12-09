Golden Dawn Completes Trenching and Diamond Drilling at Golden Crown Property to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it is has completed its 2020 trenching program and is now ready to start drilling at its Golden Crown property in the Greenwood mining district of southeastern British Columbia.

Photo of trench sampling at JD area.

Exploration trenching started in the JD area beginning of October and progressed to the Golden Crown area at the end of the October. Trenching was targeted to test gold in soil and geophysical VLF conductors at both the JD and Golden Crown areas that were identified during historic programs.

The JD area is located south of the historic Phoenix copper gold mine. At JD, the 2020 trenching exposed a zone of sulphide-quartz mineralization 0.5 metre wide and 50 metres northwest along strike of the main zone. Elsewhere, zones of disseminated pyrite and quartz associated with listwanite altered ultramafic rock were encountered. Assays are pending.

Photo of channel sample of pyrite-quartz mineralization exposed in JD trench.

The Golden Crown area is located south of Golden Dawn's 200 tonne per day gravity-flotation mill. At Golden Crown, the 2020 trenching encountered thick overburden at many of the selected sites. Up to three parallel sulphide-quartz mineralized zones were exposed in trenches and located 100 metres along strike to the northwest of the main zones. Assays are pending.

Photo of trench being sampled at Golden Crown area.

The trenching program is complete for this year and drill targets have been identified at both the JD and Golden Crown areas. Crews and equipment are being readied for deployment in the new year.

Satellite image showing JD and Golden Crown areas with historic soil and VLF anomalies, and nearby Mill and Phoenix mine on Golden Dawn Properties.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101,

For more details, please see the most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Company's website at www.goldendawnminerals.com.

