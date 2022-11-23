Golden Developing Solutions Inc (OTC:DVLP) Continues Its Acquisition Strategy Of Revenue Producing Pharmacies

With 4 Acquisitions Completed Projecting Excess Revenues of $100M Per Year the Company Prepares to Complete its Next Acquisition Potentially Doubling Previous Estimates & Recaps is Success Going into the Holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), is a holding company in the Health and Wellness marketplace, that focuses on acquiring companies/pharmacies delivering pharmaceuticals and specialty medicines with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States, previously has announced that it has closed its 4 targeted acquisitions with yet another two now close to completion.

On the heels of the closing of Orchard Trails, New Hudson Bushnell Pharmacy & Sai Siva Healthcare, Golden Developing Solutions now sets to complete yet another two acquisitions that could more than double its previous $100M projection.

"We are working around the clock to acquire yet another two high revenue generating Pharmacies that will more than double our previous projections that brings another $106M in revenue into the company," noted Triant. "We are determined to demonstrate our commitment to our shareholders to create a successful holding company in the Health and Wellness Marketplace setting our sites on potentially one day being a Nasdaq company."

Triant continues, "As previously stated, we have an aggressive and promising strategy in the specialty pharmacy space, and we are determined to continue to demonstrate this to our shareholders going into the New Year. These acquisitions will provide an increasing growth of revenues in this and coming years."

Management to date has completed the acquisitions of Orchard Trails Pharmacy in Farmington, MI; New Hudson Pharmacy in New Hudson, MI; Bushnell Pharmacy In Bushnell, FL and Sai Siva Healthcare in Miami, FL.

Between 2015 and 2021, specialty pharmacies grew by 315%, according to data presented at Asembia's 2022 Specialty Pharmacy Summit,1 with hospital or health system-owned specialty pharmacies accounting for one-third of the total growth.

The specialty drug pipeline has expanded accordingly, with an expected continued growth of 8% per year through 2025 (https://www.drugtopics.com/view/specialty-drug-pipeline-updates-for-2022).

"We will be making many changes in the coming weeks to enable more transparency including a new media strategy for the company, stronger social media presence, and updating & re-designing its website in the coming weeks (https://goldendeveloping.com) to include more information on our Holdings for the public, investors and shareholders. We hope everyone has a very Happy Thanksgiving!" concludes Triant.

About Golden Developing Solutions

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Corporate Contact:

We encourage our shareholders to follow our Twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Stavros Triant

stavros@goldendeveloping.com

Go to: www.goldendeveloping.com

Data Source: Specialty Drug Pipeline Updates for 2022; Drug Topics.com

References:

Fein A, Long D. The Specialty Pharmacy Industry Update and Outlook. Presented at: Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit; May 2-5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV.

Carter H. Three specialty drug trends to prepare for: biosimilars, gene and cell therapies, cancer drugs. Evernorth. April 20, 2022. Accessed June 20, 2022. https://www.evernorth.com/articles/specialty-drug-pipeline-biosimilars-and-more

