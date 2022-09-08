U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,585.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,278.50
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    +0.66 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9991
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1509
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0570
    +0.3190 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,211.46
    +402.79 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.83
    +19.12 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,948.25
    +517.95 (+1.89%)
     

Golden Gate Global Project Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 is Now Available for Investment

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global (GGG) is excited to announce that the EB-5 investors can now file their I-526E petitions for GGG's current investment opportunity, Brooklyn Basin Phase 2.

GGG horizontal EB5 logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Gate Global)
GGG horizontal EB5 logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Gate Global)

Golden Gate Global is one of the first regional centers to facilitate investors file their I-526E petitions immediately

GGG's successful litigation together with other leading regional center operators against the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) resulted in a favorable settlement agreement, which was approved by Judge Chhabria on September 1, 2022. The settlement agreement clarifies the I-956F receipt requirement and thus allowing EB-5 investors to file their I-526E petitions in the Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 EB-5 project effective immediately.

Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 is the first of GGG's new investment opportunities in California. The project is located in a TEA (Targeted Employment Area), thereby qualifying those that subscribe eligible for set-aside visas under the renewed regional center program. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 allows concurrent filing of Form I-526E and Form I-485, in effect making a conditional EB-5 visa benefits immediately available for those whose who are already in the United States on another visa and whose country is current (i.e., not backlogged) on the visa bulletin.

The Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 EB-5 project represents Signature Development Group's most recent multifamily developments in Brooklyn Basin following the great success of the Orion which included 241 apartment units and was completed in August 2019.

This is the 13th EB-5 fund offered by Golden Gate Global. GGG has maintained a perfect track record of project approvals and has raised $650 million in EB-5 funds.

This is great news for investors that were waiting for Golden Gate Global's offering to be able to file their I-526E petitions. GGG has a global team to assist investors in Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is an award-winning regional center operator headquartered in San Francisco, California. Established in 2011, Golden Gate Global has been offering EB-5 visa opportunities through institutional quality real estate projects with partners such as Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group to EB-5 investors from all over the world. Golden Gate Global enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has been successful servicing over 1,300 EB-5 investors.

For more information: +1 (415) 986-8888 / info@3gfund.com / www.3gfund.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-gate-global-project-brooklyn-basin-phase-2-is-now-available-for-investment-301619857.html

SOURCE Golden Gate Global

