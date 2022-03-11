U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,303.25
    +46.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,467.00
    +315.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,768.75
    +182.75 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.30
    +23.40 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.16
    +1.14 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.90
    -28.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.43 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.30
    -3.15 (-9.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8470
    +0.7170 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,853.04
    +568.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.62
    +14.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.92
    +87.83 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Golden Grail Delivers On Environmental Initiatives And Makes The Switch From Plastic To Recyclable Cans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOGY

The Company's commitment to ESG Factors goes beyond just the can, with positive community engagement, and corporate transparency

WESTON, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced they will be switching the original Tickle Water's plastic packaging and using the more environmentally friendly recyclable can.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)
(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)

The Company's decision comes after strong consideration for their mission of implementing Environmental Social and Governance factors. According to The Environmental Protection Agency aluminum cans have about 68 percent recycled content compared to just 3 percent for plastic bottles in the United States. As a result, aluminum is widely seen as the better choice for the environment.

"After each acquisition we go through a series of operational assessments on how we can improve each brand on multiple fronts. Golden Grail is always conscious of our footprint and how we can support our ESG factors. Switching Tickle Water to an aluminum can from plastic was an immediate improvement. Part of Golden Grail's pledge to market responsibly to our youth includes offering them better packaging material for our environment," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO for Golden Grail Tech.

Golden Grail Beverages also reports they carefully interview co-packers and manufacturing partners to learn and analyze their commitment to environmental conditions. The company is putting their best practices in effect to ensure long-term environmental risk-aversion.

In addition to the company's dedication to our environment they have also implemented social causes that resonate with each brand and a dedicated person for corporate governance. Golden Grail is showing great promise for ESG conscious investors and creating shareholder value by being forward-thinking on multiple fronts in addition to their fiscally responsible investing mission.

The Company previously announced that it was committed to promoting its products from the recently acquired Tickle Water brand responsibly. Golden Grail also stated that it was going to be specifically sensitive to parents when it comes to promotional activities. This announcement was a significant one and is an indication of the company's growing presence in the beverage industry.

Last month the Company shared an article from Top News Guide https://topnewsguide.com/2022/02/24/golden-trail-technology-otcmktsgogy-stock-extends-rally-jumps-15-in-a-week/ which indicated that on Wednesday February 23, 2022 GOGY stock moved up 7.55% to $0.31 with 560k share, compared to its average volume of 427K shares. The stock moved within a range of $0.2700 – 0.3755 after opening trade at $0.29. The rally that was seen took the gains made by the stock over the course of the past week to as much as 15%. In light of the gains made by the stock in the past week it may be a good time to start tracking the Golden Grail stock a lot more closely.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit
www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-delivers-on-environmental-initiatives-and-makes-the-switch-from-plastic-to-recyclable-cans-301500685.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • U.S. Futures Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures rallied as investors’ hopes for peace got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for P

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rises after Putin sees 'positive' developments in Ukraine talks

    Stock futures headed for a higher open Friday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin struck an upbeat tone about diplomatic discussions with Ukraine.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • PayPal: Patience Required but Fundamentals Are Strong, Says 5-Star Analyst

    PayPal (PYPL) stock has clearly fallen out of favor with investors. The shares have shaved off 58% of their value over the past year. The sharp decline has been a reflection of disappointing quarterly results, in which the digital payments giant’s growth has shown to be stuttering. Morgan Stanley’s James Faucette says the “modestly” weaker-than-expected results of the past couple of quarters are down to a range of factors. These include, “uneven/disappointing ecommerce growth from tough year-ove

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares slid, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for

  • Didi Stock Slumps on Report It Could Be Halting a Planned Hong Kong Listing

    U.S.-listed shares of Didi Global the Chinese ride-hailing giant, fell sharply early Friday on a report from Bloomberg that said the company suspended preparations for its planned stock listing in Hong Kong. Shares of Didi dropped 13% to $2.94 in premarket trading. Bloomberg reported that Didi was suspending work on its plans for a stock listing in Hong Kong after failing to fulfill Chinese regulators’ demands that it overhaul its systems to prevent security and data leaks.

  • 2 Stocks I'm "Never" Selling

    I have benefited from the past successes of these stocks and I'm excited about their long-term prospects.