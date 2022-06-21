U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,736.50
    +60.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,322.00
    +453.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,482.00
    +185.25 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.80
    +31.70 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.20
    +1.64 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.38
    -2.57 (-7.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1400
    +1.0550 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.26
    +124.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.25
    +18.32 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.90
    +55.09 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Golden Grail Tech Declares Record Time from Acquisition to Production

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOGY

The Company announced their acquisition of KOZ Water on June 14, 2022 and has exceeded all expectations on streamlining their acquisition to production process.

WESTON, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce record time from KOZ Water acquisition to KOZ Water new production run. The Company announced their acquisition of KOZ Water on June 14, 2022 and has exceeded all expectations on streamlining their acquisition to production process.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)
(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)

Golden Grail Beverages is experiencing phenomenal growth. This growth has been driven by the success of its management team executing on their mission of building their beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. To date the company has six brands, and has entered into new production runs for Spider Energy, Tickle Water Sketch Can, Cause Water and KOZ Water, ramping up for sales.

The Company plans to partner with strategic distributors, sell directly to influential retailers and anticipates a big increase in revenue as distributors place orders to support the rollout.

"I am excited to report to our shareholders that the Company has improved our already streamlined operational process of acquisition, assessment, production and sales. With our most recent acquisition of KOZ Water we broke our record with the fastest turnaround time from acquisition to production and what that means is faster timelines to sales. We are thrilled with our past year's progress and maintaining this level of execution is a huge testament to the success of our team who have an ongoing commitment to increase shareholder value," Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail Technology Beverages (OTC: GOGY) visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com  https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages  https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Podcasthttps://epodcastnetwork.com/disruption-in-the-marketplace-with-erin-heit-of-golden-grail-technology-corp

Golden Grail Portfolio

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://kozwater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kozwater

https://www.instagram.com/kozwater/

https://twitter.com/KozWater

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

https://causewater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CauseWaterBeverage

https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/

https://twitter.com/_CauseWater

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-tech-declares-record-time-from-acquisition-to-production-301570659.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp

Recommended Stories

  • 661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

    A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little

  • Bitcoin’s crash is good for the climate

    Energy use from bitcoin mining is falling faster than it has in years, thanks to the crash in cryptocurrency.

  • NexGen Announces Submission of the Rook I Project Environmental Impact Statement

    NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce a major milestone in the advancement of regulatory approvals for the 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") with the submission of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("ENV") and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC"). The EIS submission included letters of support for the Project from each of the Clearwater River

  • Sea turtles, stingrays, fish & sharks surround diver in Galapagos

    Solon is a seasoned scuba diver who lives in the Galapagos Islands. It is here that he works, calling the ocean his "office". With 35 years experience as a dive guide and roughly 15,000 dives under his belt, he is as at home in the water as Aqua Man is. Solon has a dream job, escorting guests on adventures beneath the waves, sharing the awe and wonder of the underwater world. Solon is also a fantastic teacher, sharing his vast knowledge of the reefs and the animals that live there. Solon teaches a respect for the ocean and the complex web of life that we are responsible for protecting. Perched on a rock ledge, Solon was showing his divers the animals near Wolf Island. It's a remote corner of the world where three strong ocean currents come together, supporting a diversity of life that is unlike any other. Hammerhead sharks, Galapagos sharks, whale sharks, and spotted eagle stingrays drift slowly past, curious about the awkward humans who visit and observe them. In 30 seconds, Solon records two spotted eagle stingrays that approached him curiously, a majestic sea turtle, coronet fish and a Galapagos shark. His respectful approach allows Solon a close look at the marine life and they regard him with curiosity. For nearly eight years, Solon has been seeing this eagle ray with the abnormally developed wingtip. It often swims straight to him out of the blue, circles in front of him, or regards him closely before moving on. The eagle ray seems to recognize him and can distinguish Solon from other divers. The sights and experiences in the Galapagos Islands are unique and unparalleled. Even for Solon, seeing eagle rays, sharks, sea turtles, and fish all at once was a wonder to behold.

  • As water crisis worsens on Colorado River, an urgent call for Western states to 'act now'

    The federal government is telling seven states to make plans for drastically cutting water use along the Colorado River within two months.

  • Big black bear takes a stroll through a Florida golf course community

    They've seen bears before in the area but apparently not this large.

  • Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project. The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

  • U.N. says global biodiversity talks to move from China's Kunming to Montreal

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United Nations said on Tuesday it would move talks to secure a global post-2020 biodiversity agreement from Kunming in China to Montreal, Canada, following multiple pandemic-related delays. Delegates to the Dec. 5-17 summit of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP-15, will aim to adopt a global framework for biodiversity to halt and reverse losses of the world's plants, animals, and ecosystems. "Due to the continued uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic, China, as COP president, with the support of the Bureau, has decided to relocate the meetings from Kunming to a venue outside of China," Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the convention, said in a statement.

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS

  • A major California reservoir has hit its peak for the year at just over half full

    Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir in the State Water Project, was at "critically low" levels when it reached its peak last month, officials said.

  • Dams, taps running dry in northern Mexico amid historic water shortages

    Her elderly neighbor is hard of hearing so Maria Luisa Robles, a convenience store worker in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, shouted the question a second time: Have you run out of water? The taps across this working-class neighborhood of Sierra Ventana dried up over a week ago amid a historic shortage that's gripped the most important industrial city in Mexico. "We're all struggling because there's no running water," said Robles, 60.

  • AGNICO EAGLE PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") reports that it has released its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report provides an update on Agnico Eagle's oversight, strategy, practices and risk management approach to key areas of health and safety, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and on the historic sustainability performance of all mining operations.

  • How Much It Costs To Drive 2022’s Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

    With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • 661-pound fish caught in Cambodia said to be "world's largest"

    STORY: This stingray weighs 661 poundsand may be the world'slargest freshwater fishLocation: Stung Treng, CambodiaIt was caught, recorded and released back into the Mekong riverby a team of researchers and fishermenZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"So this is very exciting, it’s very exciting news because it was the world's largest fish. It’s also very exciting news because it means that this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy. We hear a lot of stories about all the problems with the Mekong river, but this is actually a sign of hope that these huge fish still live in the Mekong."The team named the fish “Boramy” which translates to full moonZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"This world’s largest fish was the first fish that the team tagged and released back into the river, and that means for the next year we’ll be able to track its movements to learn about the stingray’s life. Giant freshwater stingray, they haven't been well studied, we know almost nothing about them, so this is a real opportunity to learn more about one of the world's largest freshwater fish."

  • Rescue Bears Keep Cool at New York Sanctuary With Refreshing Dip

    Rescue bears at a New York sanctuary kept cool in the summer heat with a refreshing dip in the facility’s pond, with one resident being particularly keen to jump in.Footage posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, shows 15-year-old Syrian brown bear Jenny having time of her life as she plays in the recently excavated pond, and is soon joined by another bear who wants in on the splash action.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • World's largest freshwater fish found in Mekong, scientists say

    A 300kg stingray found in Cambodia is the biggest freshwater fish on record, scientists say.

  • Canada lays out rules banning single-use plastics

    Ban on manufacture and import of six popular types of items will begin in December 2022, and sales a year later

  • Could nuclear desalination plants beat water scarcity?

    Engineers are developing mobile, floating nuclear desalination plants to help solve water shortages.

  • Feeding a grizzly along the road? Yellowstone tourists continue to flout wildlife rules

    “Many are acting like kids who just got turned loose into a huge room with brand new toys and they can’t control themselves.”