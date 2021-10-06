Golden Grail Technology Corp Announces Formation of Advisory Board, Names Bernard Rubin as Chair

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC Markets: ( GOGY ) — a beverage brand house specializing in technology driven brand development, announces its formation of a Beverage Advisory Board. This board was established September 1, 2021, with members serving for a term of one year.

With the creation of the board, GOGY formally announces Bernard Rubin as Chair.

"It is an honor and privilege to work with the management team at Golden Grail Technology, to develop the beverage division," said Rubin. "As a group, we have all the necessary resources and skills available to launch, distribute and market some incredible beverage brands."

Rubin will lead efforts in making recommendations to the Board of Directors and the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Steven Hoffman for the growth of the company's position in the beverage industry.

Golden Grail Technology most recently announced their position as exclusive license holders for the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Spider Energy Products

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology is venturing into the technology of beverages. The market for nutraceutical beverages such as vitamin infused and CBD infused beverages as well as lower sugar energy drinks have been gaining market share. The Company is focused on utilizing its history in data marketing and technology to market and distribute health conscious and or functional beverage brands. For more information on Golden Grail Technology, visit www.goldengrailtech.com.

