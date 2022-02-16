U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Golden Grail Technology Corp, trading under the ticker GOGY to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 12:30pm Eastern

·4 min read
In this article:
  • GOGY

Golden Grail invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 12:30pm Eastern.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)
The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on February 16, 2022. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant to Golden Grail Technology Corp. in real time.

Mrs. Heit will provide an introduction to the company and its mission, discuss its acquisition strategy and most recent news and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mrs. Heit will do her best to get through as many of them as possible.

Golden Grail Technology Corporation will be presenting at 12:30PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527671&tp_key=dbdbb1c801&sti=gogy

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Golden Grail Technology Corporation

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit
www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-technology-corp-trading-under-the-ticker-gogy-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-wednesday-february-16-2022-at-1230pm-eastern-301483339.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp

