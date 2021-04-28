Golden Leaf to Host Live Corporate Overview Webinar on May 4th at 2:00pm ET

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), operating as Chalice Brands, a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce that the President & CEO, Jeff Yapp and Executive Chairman, John Varghese, will be hosting a live Corporate Overview Webinar on May 4th, 2021 at 2:00pm ET. Mr. Yapp and Mr. Varghese will provide an in-depth overview of the Company, discuss record 2020 revenues and first adjusted EBITDA positive quarter, GLH’s growth in 2020, and recently completed and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You can register for the webinar, below:



Date: May 4th, 2021

Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)

Register: https://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/goldenleaf_may4webinar

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or by emailing your question(s) beforehand to glh@rbmilestone.com. The Webinar will be recorded and posted to the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. GLH operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



