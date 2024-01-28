Golden Matrix Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GMGI) 40% gain last week benefited both individual investors who own 45% as well as insiders

Key Insights

Significant control over Golden Matrix Group by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 32% of Golden Matrix Group

A look at the shareholders of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 40% price gain, insiders also received a 32% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Golden Matrix Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Matrix Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Golden Matrix Group, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 20% of Golden Matrix Group. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Anthony Goodman with 23% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 20% and 7.6% of the stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Weiting Feng is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Matrix Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Golden Matrix Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$108m, and insiders have US$35m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Golden Matrix Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Golden Matrix Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Golden Matrix Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

