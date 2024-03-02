Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of March to $0.30. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 4.5%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Golden Ocean Group's stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Golden Ocean Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $4.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This works out to a decline of approximately 85% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. However, Golden Ocean Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

We're Not Big Fans Of Golden Ocean Group's Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Golden Ocean Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Golden Ocean Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

