Golden Pantry to try out the Nomad, a vending machine type store with no staff

FILE - A large painted tower marks the entrance to Wire Park in Watkinsville, Ga. on Sept. 20, 2023.

A North Carolina technology company has joined a partnership with the Golden Pantry stores to introduce the prototype of a new retail store, the company announced recently.

Juxta, a business venture by Vontier Corp., reached the agreement with Golden Pantry, which plans to place a “Nomad" mini-store in Wire Park in Watkinsville.

Golden Pantry has already moved its corporate headquarters from a location in Clarke County to Wire Park, a residential and commercial complex that hosts numerous businesses and restaurants.

Nomad is basically a store that operates without any staffing by employees. The “micro-convenience stores” are pre-assembled and portable, according to the convenience store trade publication Advancing Convenience & Fuel Retailers.

“Automatic payment technology allows customers to shop quickly and leave without manual checkout,” according to ACFR.

The stores were initially used and tested at an outdoor concert held recently in Colorado.

Golden Pantry wanted to try the concept near its headquarters, according to Katie Morris, the marketing director for Golden Pantry.

“Because it’s such new technology, a new concept for us, we wanted it to be very close to home so we can pay close attention,” Morris said.

“It also allows us to figure out what the customers are looking for,” she said.

Golden Pantry is also looking for other uses for the Nomad, she said.

Juxta had already announced possible uses at EV charging stations and car wash sites.

