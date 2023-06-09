Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Golden Pharos Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM14m ÷ (RM105m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Golden Pharos Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Golden Pharos Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Golden Pharos Berhad Tell Us?

Golden Pharos Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 235% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Golden Pharos Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Golden Pharos Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 19% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

