Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 56% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Pharos Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Pharos Berhad is:

16% = RM11m ÷ RM73m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Golden Pharos Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Golden Pharos Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 3.6%. This probably laid the ground for Golden Pharos Berhad's significant 46% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Golden Pharos Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Golden Pharos Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Golden Pharos Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Golden Pharos Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 49%, meaning the company retains 51% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Golden Pharos Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Golden Pharos Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Golden Pharos Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Golden Pharos Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

