U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.50
    -22.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,989.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.50
    -72.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.90
    -13.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.73
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1410
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,301.21
    -541.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.50
    -17.68 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Golden Pursuit Clarifies Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FPVTF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GDP)(OTC PINK:FPVTF) (the "Company") announces that it has been issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on February 3, 2022 for failure to file the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") within the time period specified by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations:

Annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual Filings

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has suspended trading in the Corporation's securities as a result of the CTO, effective February 7, 2022.

The Corporation continues to operate normally and is working diligently to have the CTO revoked as soon as possible.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Per: "Brian McClay"
Brian McClay, President

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Brian McClay
Email: bmcclay@aol.com
Tel: (604) 730-6982

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688378/Golden-Pursuit-Clarifies-Cease-Trade-Order

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.